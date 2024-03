I have a similar problem - are my BnB guests in residence or not? Helpful to know before I go bustling through to service the guest wing. Without intruding on my guests' privacy too much, I use the following:

A Fibaro motion sensor that turns on the under-basin lights, but can also tell me when it was last triggered

An SSID specifically for guests. My Unifi console tells me what devices are connected.

Paradox alarm sensors which I can view from the BlueEye and Insite Gold apps. It's a closed system but I've heard there's a Home Assistant integration which will give me better visibility.

Combining these, I can increase my confidence level as to whether guests are in residence or not. But it's not entirely foolproof.

Otherwise following this thread with interest to see if there are other ways which aren't intrusive.