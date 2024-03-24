Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Gadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables) Remote smart switch
JStew

33 posts

Geek


#312181 24-Mar-2024 15:31
Hi there -

We have just purchased a new home and it doesn’t have light switches on the wall where the bed goes. I’ve installed smart controllers in our previous house, so very familiar with doing so but this situation is a little different (I think). I would want two wireless switches that will control the ‘master’ switch that’s on the other side of the wall, so we can have a switch on each side of the bed.

Does something like this exist? Have tried Googling but struggling to find exactly what I’m after. I also realise I could just put a smart controller on the main switch and use our phones but that’s a bit of a hassle when compared to having something physical and quick to turn on / off.

If anyone can suggest something that may fit this bill, that would be amazing. Added points if these remote switches can also do dimming too!!

Stu

Stu
Hammered
7607 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3210207 24-Mar-2024 15:59
Something like this? https://www.philips-hue.com/en-nz/p/hue-dimmer-switch--latest-model-/8719514274631




