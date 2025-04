Hello. Ive got google Chromecast..

Is there a way to find the version of the physical cast I plug into the Tv ?



ive been to the "home" app on my mobile phone but cant determine if its the HOME software version, or the physical device ?

Ive turned on bluetooth on my phone - (& wifi), but cannot determine / see if the chromecast has bluetooth.

(I currently do not have a separate bluetooth device but want to know if its capable to turn on. )