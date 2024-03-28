Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
control a ceiling fan with RF remote?
johno1234

#312228 28-Mar-2024 10:21
Hi all, our house has some ceiling fans like this: this that were wired in to replace ceiling lights. As such if the wall switch is off the fan can't be started with the remote. It does remember its state if switched off at the wall. Therefore they are best used with the remote, leaving the h wall switch on. Of course the remote always hides under the bed or a cushion or is on the other side of the bed at night when it gets too cool to need the fan.

 

I can't tell if the remote is using 415MHz but that seems to be most common for this sort of application? Is it worth buying a Broadlink RM4 Pro or similar RF blaster in the hope that it can learn and control the buttons on the remote so I can use my phone?

 

 

richms
  #3211819 28-Mar-2024 10:29
Yes, that is what those RF blasters are made for. Just remember if the buttons are toggles between options and you are not aware what speed the fan is on that you are driving it blind when not able to see the fan. There are also tuya based ones at bunnings if you need something sooner rather than later.




johno1234

  #3211829 28-Mar-2024 11:00
Thanks, good to know. The remote has distinct buttons so no hopefully no need to know the current state:

 

 

Tuya will probably be perfectly adequate, but rubs me the wrong way if it has to go through Xi Jinping's cloud.

richms
  #3211831 28-Mar-2024 11:04
No it doesnt, the fan on and off is the same button, light works the same way so there is no way to automate light on or light off at certain times because you dont know the current state of it. Forward reverse is also a toggle.

 

Tuya is all hosted on amazon, so its not going thru China. I think if you use the branded apps they can force it to a certain data centre to be compliant with EU carryon so if you are that worried then use the arlec app instead of generic tuya one, but that doesnt seem to play nicely with the home assistant integration if you want to start to use that at a later stage.




BadCo
  #3218378 14-Apr-2024 17:18
Another option is the Bond Bridge.

https://bondhome.io/product/bond-bridge/

Handle9
  #3218379 14-Apr-2024 17:23
I’ve done exactly this with an RM4 Pro and integrated with home assistant. It generally works well other than not knowing the state. It’s really only an issue for the light.

I’ve got 2 RM4 Pros controlling 7 fans across 2 floors.

