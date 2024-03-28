Hi all, our house has some ceiling fans like this: this that were wired in to replace ceiling lights. As such if the wall switch is off the fan can't be started with the remote. It does remember its state if switched off at the wall. Therefore they are best used with the remote, leaving the h wall switch on. Of course the remote always hides under the bed or a cushion or is on the other side of the bed at night when it gets too cool to need the fan.

I can't tell if the remote is using 415MHz but that seems to be most common for this sort of application? Is it worth buying a Broadlink RM4 Pro or similar RF blaster in the hope that it can learn and control the buttons on the remote so I can use my phone?