3D printing firmware - what do you use?

mdf

mdf

3480 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#312233 29-Mar-2024 13:23
Looking for views and feedback on 3D printer firmware - Klipper, Marlin, something else?

 

I have a Creality Ender 3 Pro running stock firmware with Octoprint on a Raspberry Pi. Octoprint has been telling me for a while that (a) the printer's stock firmware has known problems; and (b) I am still runing the Python 2 version of Octoprint. Sorting this out has been on my to do list for a long time, but it is just soo much easier to hit "ignore" while thinking "I'll just do this print then sort out the firmware next time..."

 

I've done some cursory reading and there are pros and cons to each solution. Given I already have a Pi, I'm leaning towards Klipper and sticking to the factory board at the moment. But maybe I should upgrade the board to 32 bit with Marlin?

 

Views / suggestions / things I haven't taken into account?

richms
27850 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3212065 29-Mar-2024 13:48
My attitude is that if its working dont F with it.

 

I have whatever my printers came with on them, plugged into a creality wifi box for a couple of them, the others I just use SD cards in.

 

My one trial with octoprint left an aborted print on the plate with the hot nozzle against it and a locked up pi on print 3 or 4. If their image was going to crash like that then I didn't want to bother further testing.

 

Sure, people will screw around for hours with different settings to get a slightly smoother print or less ringing or whatever. I get the things I need at an acceptable quality so I dont want to play any more.




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 

Reanalyse
378 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3212125 29-Mar-2024 17:40
I get the same message (firmware) with Octoprint running in a Docker Container on my Media Server, and an Ender 3 but as everything else seems OK just ignore the message. 

Aaron2222
211 posts

Master Geek


  #3212136 29-Mar-2024 18:23
Earlier Ender 3 printers had thermal runaway protection disabled on the stock firmware (which is a safety issue). If this is what Octoprint is referring to, then you should upgrade the firmware to something else.



Reanalyse
378 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3212142 29-Mar-2024 18:35
Aaron2222:

 

Earlier Ender 3 printers had thermal runaway protection disabled on the stock firmware (which is a safety issue). If this is what Octoprint is referring to, then you should upgrade the firmware to something else.

 

 

Thanks , I still get that message but know that thermal runaways works after my hot end (thermistor) failed and all the alarms went off and printer halted.

 

One very nice things about the printer is the low cost of replacement parts. While doing the replacement I found the mainboard was a full 32 bits so I suspect the OP may not solve the issue with replacing the mainboard.

 

 

michaelmurfy
meow
13143 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3212143 29-Mar-2024 19:04
I would recommend giving Klipper a go especially with an Ender 3:

 

 

My new printer runs Klipper and seriously I would not go back to Marlin/OctoPrint.

 

Have a look at using input shaping too if you want more of a project:

 




michaelmurfy
meow
13143 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3212146 29-Mar-2024 19:12
richms: My one trial with octoprint left an aborted print on the plate with the hot nozzle against it and a locked up pi on print 3 or 4. If their image was going to crash like that then I didn't want to bother further testing.

 

Sure, people will screw around for hours with different settings to get a slightly smoother print or less ringing or whatever. I get the things I need at an acceptable quality so I dont want to play any more.

 

I was using Octoprint on my old Ender 3 V2 (running this firmware: https://github.com/mriscoc/Ender3V2S1) and never once experienced that issue. I would recommend anyone using a Raspberry Pi to ensure they're using a High Endurance SD card but really calibration and maintenance is not that bad. Also it is vitally important to clip the red wire of a USB cable so the Pi is not feeding power into the printer.

 

Have a look at this also: https://teachingtechyt.github.io/calibration.html - Calibration is not difficult at all and you can get some really solid prints if you do so.




Reanalyse
378 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3212183 29-Mar-2024 22:01
Hi michaelmurfy:

 

I am looking at running Klipper on my Ender 3 based on your recommendation. Did you install the accelerometers they mentioned in the videos ?. 

 

Any fishhooks you found. I am rather phobic about stuffing up my Ender 3 as it gets a lot of use, but sure could use a speed and quality boost from Klipper.

 

Thanks and Regards

 

 

 

 



michaelmurfy
meow
13143 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3212187 29-Mar-2024 22:53
Reanalyse: I am looking at running Klipper on my Ender 3 based on your recommendation. Did you install the accelerometers they mentioned in the videos ?.

 

Personally I've moved on from the bed slinger printers like the Ender 3 and now use another printer that runs Klipper (the Creality K1C). Everyone who I have spoken to in the 3D printer community rates Klipper over Marlin. I've actually still got my old Ender 3 V2 here (which is very similar) so might install Klipper on it and give it a go.

 

My current printer does have input shaping (requires the accelerometers) and I would recommend it if you would like a wee project as it does both improve print speed and improve print quality also (less ringing). 




mdf

mdf

3480 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3212692 31-Mar-2024 23:17
Oooh, rabbitholes, firmware malarkey, SSH, and the extra spice of potentially bricking something. New project unlocked. 😃

 

Curious @michaelmurfy what your current printer is? I've had lustful thoughts over a Bambu from time to time, but am also keen on the idea of a kitset CoreXY...

 

PS. I messed up several USB cables trying to clip the red wire. Way easier just to put kapton tape on the 5V pin.

michaelmurfy
meow
13143 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3212698 1-Apr-2024 00:21
mdf: Curious @michaelmurfy what your current printer is? I've had lustful thoughts over a Bambu from time to time, but am also keen on the idea of a kitset CoreXY...

 

I actually ended up buying a Creality K1C - https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/PTRCRL0011/Creality-FDM-3D-Printer-K1C-Build-Size-220-x-220-x 

 

Really recommend it especially for the price. Really quick printing (about that of the Bambulabs) and the firmware can be rooted and modified and seeing the printer is Klipper based it means there are a whole lot of really good quality of life improvements for it: https://guilouz.github.io/Creality-K1-Series/

 

Will likely get the Bambulabs eventually too as I do print a whole lot of stuff so can sorta justify it. You can see our stall and some of my 3D printing here: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=425172713532381&set=pcb.425177533531899

 

PS. I messed up several USB cables trying to clip the red wire. Way easier just to put kapton tape on the 5V pin.

 

The key is to use cheaper USB cables with just crappy cheap rubber for the outside of the cable then use a blade to slice into it. Ended up making a few now by doing it that way.

 

 




richms
27850 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3212840 1-Apr-2024 14:08
mdf:

 

Oooh, rabbitholes, firmware malarkey, SSH, and the extra spice of potentially bricking something. New project unlocked. 😃

 

Curious @michaelmurfy what your current printer is? I've had lustful thoughts over a Bambu from time to time, but am also keen on the idea of a kitset CoreXY...

 

PS. I messed up several USB cables trying to clip the red wire. Way easier just to put kapton tape on the 5V pin.

 

 

I didn't modify cables, I got a cheap USB hub that opened up and chopped the traces on the PCB inside it. Some sub $2 piece of junk USB 2 thing from Aliex.




