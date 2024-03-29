Looking for views and feedback on 3D printer firmware - Klipper, Marlin, something else?

I have a Creality Ender 3 Pro running stock firmware with Octoprint on a Raspberry Pi. Octoprint has been telling me for a while that (a) the printer's stock firmware has known problems; and (b) I am still runing the Python 2 version of Octoprint. Sorting this out has been on my to do list for a long time, but it is just soo much easier to hit "ignore" while thinking "I'll just do this print then sort out the firmware next time..."

I've done some cursory reading and there are pros and cons to each solution. Given I already have a Pi, I'm leaning towards Klipper and sticking to the factory board at the moment. But maybe I should upgrade the board to 32 bit with Marlin?

Views / suggestions / things I haven't taken into account?