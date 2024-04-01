Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
rbensonx

#312262 1-Apr-2024 16:06
Considering the requirements around only doing like for like this series looks promising. A Wifi control unot to go in the switchboard requires a sparky but once thats done working through powerpoints and light switches over time is easy enough. Not cheap of course. I've seen plenty of replacement light switches that appeal but this range includes powerpoints and avoids the need for smartplugs always on (or shelly relays in the wall). Netatmo based so can integrate with home assistant.

 

https://www.legrand.co.nz/products/automation-systems/excel-life-smart

 

Thoughts? 

johno1234
  #3212901 1-Apr-2024 16:22
It’s going to switch all the power points on that circuit which is probably not what you want? Imagine if one of the sockets has your chest freezer plugged in?

 
 
 
 

elpenguino
  #3212956 1-Apr-2024 17:05
johno1234: It’s going to switch all the power points on that circuit which is probably not what you want? Imagine if one of the sockets has your chest freezer plugged in?

 

Thats right. Possibly useful for when you only have one thing on that circuit like HWC or something.

 

In which case Shelly make DIN mount units for the job too.

 

For the cases I can think of, I want control per device.




rbensonx

  #3212957 1-Apr-2024 17:15
I'll have to read that in a bit more detail but I took it as at a switch level, e.g. a light switch or a powerpoint. So for example one power point for say an electric heater could be controlled independently of other powerpoints. If not thats useless



johno1234
  #3212965 1-Apr-2024 17:37
There will be a set of power points or lights wired off each breaker on the board. So a wifi switch there switches off the whole set not just one.

rbensonx

  #3213039 1-Apr-2024 20:19
You’re missing the point. Sure there is a breaker in the switchboard but each light switch or power point is controllable individually. Apparently with load measurement. I use Shelly’s to provide this functionality now but this is a cleaner way of doing it.

elpenguino
  #3213042 1-Apr-2024 20:50
Why did you mention switchboard?

 

I tried to have a look at the catalogue but it's a goddawful web site.




rbensonx

  #3213043 1-Apr-2024 20:53
Because there is one master device that looks like it goes on the switchboard. That needs a sparky. Once that’s done it’s pretty straightforward just to replace existing switches



johno1234
  #3213062 1-Apr-2024 21:26
Still don't see why you would put anything in the switchboard if you want individual control of switches and power points elsewhere in the house. What is the purpose of this "master device"? 

MadEngineer
  #3213063 1-Apr-2024 21:26
PDL Wiser is the direct competitor to this.  Doesn't require a DIN mounted module and instead uses a plug-in (USB power plus ethernet/WiFi) device.




rbensonx

  #3213066 1-Apr-2024 21:35
Excellent I’ll have a look at their offering

Spyware
  #3213068 1-Apr-2024 21:44
Choice is between Gateway (DIN rail) OR Starter Kit (supplied with grid and plate).




SomeoneSomewhere
  #3213082 1-Apr-2024 23:06
It looks like the 'master device' is the WiFi/Zigbee gateway. One needed per property.

 

This can be either a DIN rail device (412181) OR a flushbox-mount blank device (EWNSKIT), supplied with a remote double switch.

 

 

 

Note that while DIN rail devices are normally switchboard mount, there's no technical need for it; you can install a DIN rail enclosure anywhere there's 230V - they tend to look a bit ugly, though. However, new points and extending circuits/cable means you're outside the homeowner exemptions.

rbensonx

  #3213213 2-Apr-2024 13:00
Great, thanks for the OR clarification and the exemptions stuff. 

 

I'll schedule a sparky for the initial install 

richms
  #3213248 2-Apr-2024 15:23
MadEngineer:

 

PDL Wiser is the direct competitor to this.  Doesn't require a DIN mounted module and instead uses a plug-in (USB power plus ethernet/WiFi) device.

 

 

That also means that the gateway is subject to people removing it to plug other things in, taking it when they leave the house and all sorts of other things that I can see the fixed options being a preferable option for many installs.




rbensonx

  #3213252 2-Apr-2024 15:30
Haha Yes! 

Moved on from Eve and Tuya based plugs for exactly that reason!

