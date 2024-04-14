I am looking for an outdoor security camera.

I want something small / discreet, don't mind dome/turret style. I want infrared night vision and 120 degree viewing angle. It seems only ip cameras come like this and only a few had onboard storage (I am ok with removing the card once a month to check footage). The the other thing is I want to run it from a 12v battery which should last at least a month? I looked at indoor ones but can't use night vision through glass.

A few brands have this style but my problem is nothing to stop sd card being pulled out/camera being unscrewed and imo does not look as discreet as a dome:

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CCTRLK1067/Reolink-Argus-2E-V2-3MP2K-Wire-Free-Smart-Security?qr=GShopping&gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjw2uiwBhCXARIsACMvIU1UDGm4lov1mqz6TBDssBd7LbHY7PVFcSGt8W1vntsWJcArXggEzyYaAhaWEALw_wcB