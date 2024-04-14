Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Looking for battery outdoor discreet camera with infrared and sd?
mb82

#312406 14-Apr-2024 11:44
I am looking for an outdoor security camera.

 

I want something small / discreet, don't mind dome/turret style. I want infrared night vision and 120 degree viewing angle. It seems only ip cameras come like this and only a few had onboard storage (I am ok with removing the card once a month to check footage). The the other thing is I want to run it from a 12v battery which should last at least a month? I looked at indoor ones but can't use night vision through glass. 

 

A few brands have this style but my problem is nothing to stop sd card being pulled out/camera being unscrewed and imo does not look as discreet as a dome:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CCTRLK1067/Reolink-Argus-2E-V2-3MP2K-Wire-Free-Smart-Security?qr=GShopping&gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjw2uiwBhCXARIsACMvIU1UDGm4lov1mqz6TBDssBd7LbHY7PVFcSGt8W1vntsWJcArXggEzyYaAhaWEALw_wcB

 

 

Create new topic
MadEngineer
  #3218255 14-Apr-2024 15:33
Is your small/discrete requirement for aesthetics? It’s pretty common place now for cameras to be front n centre of a home. In the scheme of the whole house frontage, unless you’ve got all perfectly clean lines or something on an architectural house they blend in or disappear. Put it next to a down pipe if required.

More importantly however it can act as a deterrent if visible. Better to not have to be checking on footage at all rather than rely on a camera for evidence




mb82

  #3218267 14-Apr-2024 16:46
MadEngineer: Is your small/discrete requirement for aesthetics? It’s pretty common place now for cameras to be front n centre of a home. In the scheme of the whole house frontage, unless you’ve got all perfectly clean lines or something on an architectural house they blend in or disappear. Put it next to a down pipe if required.

More importantly however it can act as a deterrent if visible. Better to not have to be checking on footage at all rather than rely on a camera for evidence

 

Yes aesthetics. Doesn't have to hidden just don't want it looking like a prison

neb

neb
  #3218805 15-Apr-2025 22:37
In terms of the battery, unless it's a car battery you're not going to get a month out of it. Trail cameras use PIR sensors and only wake up when those are triggered so can get decent battery life, but any conventional camera will be lucky to last the night if it's running IR spotlights.

 

 

Having said that, you could use something like this (for a 5V camera) paired with a solar panel which should give you a more or less indefinite runtime given at least some sunlight, but you'd still want a PIR camera rather than one with IR spotlights and motion detection.



RogerMellie
  #3218869 16-Apr-2025 07:33
Wyze's outdoor camera might fit the bill? 

 

I have one of the older v2 models:

 

https://www.wyze.com/products/wyze-cam-outdoor

 

which has now been superceded by this:

 

https://www.wyze.com/products/wyze-battery-cam-pro

 

 

tehgerbil
  #3218875 16-Apr-2025 08:31
RogerMellie:

 

Wyze's outdoor camera might fit the bill? 

 

I have one of the older v2 models:

 

https://www.wyze.com/products/wyze-cam-outdoor

 

which has now been superceded by this:

 

https://www.wyze.com/products/wyze-battery-cam-pro

 



+1 Wyze their night vision is phenomenal for the money, easy to run off a car battery (or in my case old 12V 7aH UPS batteries) and will record 24/7 to an SD card, whack a long life card in there, set and forget it. 

