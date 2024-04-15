Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Ethernet controlled Relay for Gate Motor
sfrasernz

226 posts

Master Geek


#312424 15-Apr-2024 19:04
I am using a couple of Shelly1 relays and reed switches to control my garage doors with Home Assistant which work brilliantly.

We are having a sliding gate installed soon and also want to integrate into Home Assistant.

We have 240AC to the gate along with a single external Cat5 cable. Wifi signal does not reach the gate.

I see there is a Shelly1 Pro which supports Ethernet.

My question; I see it’s designed to mount on a DIN rail. Can it also be standalone and installed inside the gate motor?

Is there a better solution?

richms
27899 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3219045 16-Apr-2024 11:00
Use the cat5 as a dry contact and put the wifi relay at the house end where it has signal perhaps?

 

Otherwise I would use the cat5 as intended and put wifi at the gate so that you could use other things like cameras etc down there as well.




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 

davidcole
6001 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3219054 16-Apr-2024 11:30
richms:

 

Use the cat5 as a dry contact and put the wifi relay at the house end where it has signal perhaps?

 

Otherwise I would use the cat5 as intended and put wifi at the gate so that you could use other things like cameras etc down there as well.

 

 

And some cameras have an output channel as well.  Wonder if that could signal the gate.




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual Sharesight
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 

geocom
593 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3219067 16-Apr-2024 12:12
Any idea what the gate controller is as that is more likely to define what options you have and the amount of space inside the boxes varies from just enough room for everything that comes standard to heaps of room.

 

If all you care about is opening and closing then the other option is to cannibalize a remote and wire up the 2 ends of the switch/es to a relay. This has the advantage of being able to be done inside your property and your only looking at the cost of a remote and just about any esp8266 or esp32 relay module running esphome while leaving the Ethernet for a camera or camera doorbell.




Geoff E



sfrasernz

226 posts

Master Geek


  #3219070 16-Apr-2024 12:21
Great ideas. I like the idea of sacrificing a remote and wiring to a shelly1 in the house. Like you said we could then use the Cat5 to wire in a camera. Thanks!

