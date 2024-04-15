I am using a couple of Shelly1 relays and reed switches to control my garage doors with Home Assistant which work brilliantly.
We are having a sliding gate installed soon and also want to integrate into Home Assistant.
We have 240AC to the gate along with a single external Cat5 cable. Wifi signal does not reach the gate.
I see there is a Shelly1 Pro which supports Ethernet.
My question; I see it’s designed to mount on a DIN rail. Can it also be standalone and installed inside the gate motor?
Is there a better solution?