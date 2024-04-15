Any idea what the gate controller is as that is more likely to define what options you have and the amount of space inside the boxes varies from just enough room for everything that comes standard to heaps of room.

If all you care about is opening and closing then the other option is to cannibalize a remote and wire up the 2 ends of the switch/es to a relay. This has the advantage of being able to be done inside your property and your only looking at the cost of a remote and just about any esp8266 or esp32 relay module running esphome while leaving the Ethernet for a camera or camera doorbell.