Bose Lifestyle 20 System Repairer - Wellington
#312476 20-Apr-2024 13:58
I have had a Bose Lifestyle 20 Music Centre since 1996 and it has stopped working this week - no sound although CD changer works changing CDs and opening and closing.

 

I have been looking to find somewhere to have it serviced and have had a response from a repairer in Auckland - SoundWave Services - who are happy to look at it and I note they seem to have a good reputation from the reviews they have received but downside is having to get the unit from Wellington to Auckland. The Acoustimass powered speaker system sub woofer is large and heavy.

 

Does anyone know of someone here in Wellington that might be able to look at repairing the system?

  #3220733 20-Apr-2024 19:10
I have used Fahmey @ soundwave a few times with a lifestyle 20 system and a few others. 

 

The acuoustimas amp failed on one occasion and he was awesome to deal with. There was a bit of a wait but was in no hurry.

 

Understand the weight of a whole system, but it is unlikely he would need it all, and given his costings, the CD unit is easily sent once well packaged.

 

Would recommend him if it's within your reach




  #3220791 21-Apr-2024 08:25
Unfortunately I don't know of a Wellington based service centre but another Auckland one is ET Electronics. If you get sound from another source (inbuilt radio or external tape/cd/turntable) then it's unlikely to be the acoustimass unit itself and just need to ship the music centre unit. Wouldn't need the remote/power adapter either.

 

I had my Lifestyle 25 repaired there a few times but last year bit the bullet and replaced it with a new AV receiver/sub woofer. Kept the speakers, cut the connectors off the speaker cables and connected them to the new AV receiver. Works well.




cb

  #3221050 21-Apr-2024 15:45
Thanks for the replies - SoundWave have asked that I send both units not just the CD unit.

 

I am looking into whether the acoustimass amplifier has failed or not but so far can get no sound from the inbuilt radio or the CD player so I suspect it may have.

 

Need some cable connectors so that I can input another external source as another check.

 

I have thought of re using the speakers with another system by cutting off the connectors and may yet do that but having had nearly 30 years from the unit I am want to see if I can get a few more years and avoid more electronic waste.

