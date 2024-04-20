I have had a Bose Lifestyle 20 Music Centre since 1996 and it has stopped working this week - no sound although CD changer works changing CDs and opening and closing.

I have been looking to find somewhere to have it serviced and have had a response from a repairer in Auckland - SoundWave Services - who are happy to look at it and I note they seem to have a good reputation from the reviews they have received but downside is having to get the unit from Wellington to Auckland. The Acoustimass powered speaker system sub woofer is large and heavy.

Does anyone know of someone here in Wellington that might be able to look at repairing the system?