Anyone found that their alexa devices are just not working right over the last few weeks?

Occasional "something went wrong" when I ask for lights on or off, sometimes some of the devices in the group are lagged out by 30+ seconds compared to others, frequent going BONG and the ring going red and saying it lost its connection and taking 2-3 mins before working again?

Everything else is working perfectly. All my cloud automation stuff (tuya and ewelink) responding as quick as ever from their own apps even when on 4g so going thru the cloud for sure, yet laggy from Alexa.

Not compared with google devices because I never bothered to make all the rooms on them to be able to control the lights.