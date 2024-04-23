Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
richms

Anyone found that their alexa devices are just not working right over the last few weeks?

 

Occasional "something went wrong" when I ask for lights on or off, sometimes some of the devices in the group are lagged out by 30+ seconds compared to others, frequent going BONG and the ring going red and saying it lost its connection and taking 2-3 mins before working again?

 

Everything else is working perfectly. All my cloud automation stuff (tuya and ewelink) responding as quick as ever from their own apps even when on 4g so going thru the cloud for sure, yet laggy from Alexa.

 

Not compared with google devices because I never bothered to make all the rooms on them to be able to control the lights.




Richard rich.ms

danfaulknor
We've been using one to play white noise for the baby (song on Spotify on repeat) and lately the repeat hasn't been working, it'll just pause at some random time in the night




xpd

We mainly use ours for alarms etc, and all been good there.

 

 




SepticSceptic
No issues at the moment.
Basic usage. Hue lights, alarms and routines.
Spotify



hhan
spotify sometimes stops

richms

I might have something else going on here. This is new.

 

 

No downness is detected by me using the computer or watching youtube on the xbox. This has been going on for about the length of time I think that alexa has been a bit stroppy.




richms

And elsewhere





richms

Looks like it was not me or amazon at fault.

 

I really need to sort out some better internet connection monitoring that alerts me about things. I think that maybe the unifi app might tell me but I have turned its notifications off as it bothered me about software updates and doing backups.

 

 




