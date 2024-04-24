Bluecurrent (vector) want to install a smart meter at my place - I still have the old analogue style ones.

I live in Wellington, slightly rurally, in a valley (Ohariu). There is a single Spark tower servicing the area which doesn't cover our house. There isn't a voda tower anywhere.

I had thought smart meters were all on the voda network running on 2G but times may have changed?

There is no cellphone coverage in the house for any network, so I'm skeptical a smart meter will get a data connection, even with a little antenna.

I've tried on a few occasions to speak with the metering company and power company about the situation, but it's difficult to get through to someone who can grasp the concept of no coverage.

Are the meters still on voda or will they talk 4G on the spark network now?

Anyone from Vector metering on here want to PM me before the installer turns up and then looks at me blankly?

Thanks

dave