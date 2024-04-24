Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Electrical Smart Meter - what telco?
davecla

61 posts

Master Geek


#312516 24-Apr-2024 10:58
Send private message

Bluecurrent (vector) want to install a smart meter at my place - I still have the old analogue style ones.

 

I live in Wellington, slightly rurally, in a valley (Ohariu). There is a single Spark tower servicing the area which doesn't cover our house. There isn't a voda tower anywhere.

 

I had thought smart meters were all on the voda network running on 2G but times may have changed?

 

There is no cellphone coverage in the house for any network, so I'm skeptical a smart meter will get a data connection, even with a little antenna. 

 

 

 

I've tried on a few occasions to speak with the metering company and power company about the situation, but it's difficult to get through to someone who can grasp the concept of no coverage.

 

Are the meters still on voda or will they talk 4G on the spark network now? 

 

Anyone from Vector metering on here want to PM me before the installer turns up and then looks at me blankly?

 

 

 

Thanks

 

dave

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
wellygary
8177 posts

Uber Geek


  #3222125 24-Apr-2024 11:15
Send private message

They are 4G now

 

https://www.ventia.com/newsroom/news/ventia-awarded-contract-for-4g-modem-rollout

 

and Yip, they use Spark

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/iot/home/iot-customer-stories/vector

 

 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung (affiliate link).
davecla

61 posts

Master Geek


  #3222131 24-Apr-2024 11:32
Send private message

 

 

There is a small chance it might work then, if the cloud cover is just right sometimes a signal will bounce our way for a hour or two, but I wouldn't put any money on it.

 

Maybe the Cat-M1 service is optimised for longer distance, low bandwidth comms.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

davidcole
6003 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3222218 24-Apr-2024 12:14
Send private message

not much help, but why do you care?  You haven't initiated this action, and I guess up to them to make it work.




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 



boosacnoodle
944 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3222234 24-Apr-2024 12:48
Send private message

davecla: Maybe the Cat-M1 service is optimised for longer distance, low bandwidth comms.

 

It is. See the coverage map with M1 selected.

davecla

61 posts

Master Geek


  #3222283 24-Apr-2024 12:57
Send private message

davidcole:

 

not much help, but why do you care?  You haven't initiated this action, and I guess up to them to make it work.

 

 

 

 

The meter is inside the house on a finished wall. The last time a meter contractor came out he was pretty keen of drilling a bunch of holes in my wall and adding an external antenna to it.

 

He didn't strike me as a craftsman. I really don't want a butcher making a mess of it.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

wellygary
8177 posts

Uber Geek


  #3222325 24-Apr-2024 14:09
Send private message

davecla:

 

The meter is inside the house on a finished wall.

 

 

So your meter reader has a key?, or are you submitting them ? - 

 

I Can see why they want to automate the process.

turtleattacks
874 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3222337 24-Apr-2024 14:25
Send private message

wellygary:

 

They are 4G now

 

https://www.ventia.com/newsroom/news/ventia-awarded-contract-for-4g-modem-rollout

 

and Yip, they use Spark

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/iot/home/iot-customer-stories/vector

 

 

 

 


Does this mean our wall units needs to be updated?



Silvrav
443 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3222350 24-Apr-2024 14:47
Send private message

Most likely will use a LOS antenna if you have LOS of the spark tower.

 

But, that's their problem. We had one recently installed in our rural property and our usage so far has reduced. I can only put it down to the old analog meter being out of calibration. 

Jase2985
13407 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3222380 24-Apr-2024 15:30
Send private message

davecla:

 

davidcole:

 

not much help, but why do you care?  You haven't initiated this action, and I guess up to them to make it work.

 

 

 

 

The meter is inside the house on a finished wall. The last time a meter contractor came out he was pretty keen of drilling a bunch of holes in my wall and adding an external antenna to it.

 

He didn't strike me as a craftsman. I really don't want a butcher making a mess of it.  

 

 

 

 

Mine is in a metal box (meter/Main Switchboard) with a A5 plastic viewing window on it, that's the only way the signal is getting out as the antenna is built into the cover plate for the terminals. 

Mine is a Solar export meter though, so might be slightly different

Jvipers2
200 posts

Master Geek


  #3222396 24-Apr-2024 15:57
Send private message

davidcole:

not much help, but why do you care?  You haven't initiated this action, and I guess up to them to make it work.


Read the fine print. If they could not ascertain the usage, they are allowed to guesstimate...certainly you wouldn't want to be paying more than what you consume...

Jase2985
13407 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3222446 24-Apr-2024 16:06
Send private message

Jvipers2:
davidcole:

 

not much help, but why do you care?  You haven't initiated this action, and I guess up to them to make it work.

 


Read the fine print. If they could not ascertain the usage, they are allowed to guesstimate...certainly you wouldn't want to be paying more than what you consume...

 

then surely they shouldn't be trying to install one in an area with average signal that might not be able to report back regularly 

davidcole
6003 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3222449 24-Apr-2024 16:18
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

Jvipers2:
davidcole:

 

not much help, but why do you care?  You haven't initiated this action, and I guess up to them to make it work.

 


Read the fine print. If they could not ascertain the usage, they are allowed to guesstimate...certainly you wouldn't want to be paying more than what you consume...

 

then surely they shouldn't be trying to install one in an area with average signal that might not be able to report back regularly 

 

 

this....my point exactly.  They are initiating this, to "make thing better" - read as save them money.  It's up to them to do it properly so they can fire off all their meter readers....sorry  mean make things better.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 

DjShadow
4049 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3222468 24-Apr-2024 16:45
Send private message

Would coverage from the RCG site by Makara Beach reach where you are?

davecla

61 posts

Master Geek


  #3222503 24-Apr-2024 19:02
Send private message

DjShadow:

 

Would coverage from the RCG site by Makara Beach reach where you are?

 

 

 

 

I'm the wrong end of the valley for that one. I get a bit of signal from the tower by the Ohariu golf course - phone tells me its id is 467331 but the signal strength is very poor.

 

At one time I needed 4G broadband access as there was no other options, I had to setup a yagi antenna some distance from the house and relay it, even then coverage was sketchy and I moved on as soon as starlink was available in nz.

 

Given the meter will be on Spark now there is some hope, but I'm really sceptical it will work. 

richms
27916 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3222515 24-Apr-2024 19:43
Send private message

They will be planning for when it does get more signal. Also the 4g lte iot stuff is a lot more forgiving than the high speed stuff that a phone uses, and they usually put a pretty grunty looking antenna on installs in low signal areas.




Richard rich.ms

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright