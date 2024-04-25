Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)USB serial connection 3D Printer
Reanalyse

378 posts

Ultimate Geek


#312538 25-Apr-2024 14:17
Send private message

Hi all,

 

I am attempting to connect a 3D printer to Klipper/Octoprint running on a HP T630 thin client, Debian base distro "DietPi".

 

I can see the printer when  using the LSUSB command (comes up as "Bus 001 Device 009 ID 1a86:7523 Qin Heng Electronics CH34 Serial Convertor").

 

But can not seem to get Klipper (or even Octoprint on Auto) to see this device- and the "ls /dev/serial/by-path/*" finds no devices with "No such file or directory".

 

Has anyone any thoughts on what I am missing.

 

Thanks and Regards

 

 

Create new topic

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3223175 26-Apr-2024 20:06
Send private message

My guess is it's one of a million dodgy CH340 clones.  You could try Zadig, the universal USB driver installer, to see if something in there can work with it.

 

Edited to add: Just realised that that comment isn't very descriptive, what I meant was see if Zadig can install something that'll talk to it, see what that is, then find the equivalent for Linux.

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
michaelmurfy
meow
13168 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3223179 26-Apr-2024 20:38
Send private message

Just FYI Klipper is completely different firmware compared to Marlin. It would also help to explain what printer you’ve got and if you’ve actually flashed it with custom firmware also. Normally you wouldn’t use Octoprint with Klipper, you only would do this with Marlin and other “generic” printers.

 

Also just use base Debian 12 with Kiauh - https://github.com/dw-0/kiauh as I’m not sure what DietPi have potentially modified in their distribution.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Reanalyse

378 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3223353 27-Apr-2024 13:47
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

Just FYI Klipper is completely different firmware compared to Marlin. It would also help to explain what printer you’ve got and if you’ve actually flashed it with custom firmware also. Normally you wouldn’t use Octoprint with Klipper, you only would do this with Marlin and other “generic” printers.

 

Also just use base Debian 12 with Kiauh - https://github.com/dw-0/kiauh as I’m not sure what DietPi have potentially modified in their distribution.

 

 

Thanks @neb and @michaelmurfy for your help.

 

What I am doing (don't laugh) is play with a very old Duplicator i3+ that was purchased off a fellow geekzoner, and trying to "klipperise" it .

 

Purpose was not so much to actually achieve massive performance gains -although it can be done according to some youtube videos -  but to thoroughly explore the process before attempting the same on my more expensive 3D printers. If it all turns to custard and I fry the test 3D printer, there would not be so much loss.

 

I am working down the track of new linux drivers as detailed in https://learn.sparkfun.com/tutorials/how-to-install-ch340-drivers/linux . Kiauh worked well with the dietpi distro.

 

Learning a lot in the process   

 

Thanks

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright