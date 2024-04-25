Hi all,

I am attempting to connect a 3D printer to Klipper/Octoprint running on a HP T630 thin client, Debian base distro "DietPi".

I can see the printer when using the LSUSB command (comes up as "Bus 001 Device 009 ID 1a86:7523 Qin Heng Electronics CH34 Serial Convertor").

But can not seem to get Klipper (or even Octoprint on Auto) to see this device- and the "ls /dev/serial/by-path/*" finds no devices with "No such file or directory".

Has anyone any thoughts on what I am missing.

Thanks and Regards