Press release

In a New Zealand-first, ADT Security’s game-changing new do-it-yourself (DIY) solution empowers people to secure their properties quickly and efficiently with a professionally monitored system without needing to wait for a technician to become available for the installation.

According to the New Zealand Ministry of Justice, about 23 per cent of households burgled in any given year will be burgled more than once.1

ADT Security’s innovative solution addresses the biggest challenges facing homeowners regarding their security: how quickly they can have a system installed, how sophisticated and secure the system is, and how much the additional peace of mind will cost.

Dennison Hambling, managing director of Intelligent Monitoring Group, ADT Security’s parent company, said, “When time is of the essence, deciding on a security system is often a compromise between a professionally monitored solution and a DIY device from retailers. The decision comes down to availability, speed of installation, and affordability.”

These needs have resulted in ADT Security taking a forward-looking approach to home security with a DIY solution that is fast, flexible, has no strings attached in the form of contracts, and is as technologically advanced as any professionally monitored solution on the market.

Dennison Hambling said, “Gone are the days of waiting weeks for security installations. With ADT’s DIY offering, coupled with the support of our licensed security professionals, anyone can secure their homes themselves and have fun doing it.”

ADT’s new DIY solution will radically reduce the lengthy process traditionally associated with installing a monitored security system. Now, homeowners can order their system over the phone, get expert advice from a licensed professional, unbox it themselves, and follow the simple installation instructions played through the device itself.

The seamless four-step installation process is designed with every homeowner in mind:

1. ADT works with customers to identify the system components for their individual property. The system is designed to start small and grow with them.

2. Components are delivered straight to their doorstep within days. How-to videos are built into the system to seamlessly guide them through the installation process, with additional how-to videos available on ADT's website.

3. ADT’s licensed security professionals are available online or via the phone to support customers with installation if they have any questions or need verification that their system is working, usually completed within the hour.

4. The system is up and running immediately with 24/7 back-to-base monitoring. Its ‘self-checking’ feature allows homeowners to test the installation by walking through their property, providing instant peace of mind.

This new professional DIY security solution eliminates the need for complex installations and long-term contracts. One of the key advantages of ADT’s DIY solution is its flexibility, with tailored options coming soon that meet specific needs, ensuring that homes or businesses are protected exactly as needed.

As an added security feature, the system is not reliant on the home’s Wi-Fi. It has its own SIM card, meaning if power is cut or cables are slashed, the system continues operating, with signals sent to the ADT Smart Connect app and ADT’s 24/7 monitoring control room. In addition, a siren will go off the second someone tries to tamper with any devices, and rechargeable batteries will keep the entire system operational if there are power cuts.

Customers can choose between full monitoring and lite monitoring services, both of which allow homeowners to oversee homes remotely. Through the ADT Smart Connect mobile app, homeowners can receive alerts, check live camera feeds, and manage their security system with ease. The monitoring plans are flexible, too, with no mandatory long-term contracts.

Additionally, the DIY system features a local alarm that activates during a security breach, serving as a strong deterrent to potential intruders and adding an extra layer of protection.