ADT DIY solution
freitasm

#312610 1-May-2024 13:16
Press release

 

 

In a New Zealand-first, ADT Security’s game-changing new do-it-yourself (DIY) solution empowers people to secure their properties quickly and efficiently with a professionally monitored system without needing to wait for a technician to become available for the installation.  

 

According to the New Zealand Ministry of Justice, about 23 per cent of households burgled in any given year will be burgled more than once.1  

 

ADT Security’s innovative solution addresses the biggest challenges facing homeowners regarding their security: how quickly they can have a system installed, how sophisticated and secure the system is, and how much the additional peace of mind will cost. 

 

Dennison Hambling, managing director of Intelligent Monitoring Group, ADT Security’s parent company, said, “When time is of the essence, deciding on a security system is often a compromise between a professionally monitored solution and a DIY device from retailers. The decision comes down to availability, speed of installation, and affordability.” 

 

These needs have resulted in ADT Security taking a forward-looking approach to home security with a DIY solution that is fast, flexible, has no strings attached in the form of contracts, and is as technologically advanced as any professionally monitored solution on the market. 

 

Dennison Hambling said, “Gone are the days of waiting weeks for security installations. With ADT’s DIY offering, coupled with the support of our licensed security professionals, anyone can secure their homes themselves and have fun doing it.”  

 

ADT’s new DIY solution will radically reduce the lengthy process traditionally associated with installing a monitored security system. Now, homeowners can order their system over the phone, get expert advice from a licensed professional, unbox it themselves, and follow the simple installation instructions played through the device itself. 

 

The seamless four-step installation process is designed with every homeowner in mind: 

 

1. ADT works with customers to identify the system components for their individual property. The system is designed to start small and grow with them. 

 

2. Components are delivered straight to their doorstep within days. How-to videos are built into the system to seamlessly guide them through the installation process, with additional how-to videos available on ADT's website. 

 

3. ADT’s licensed security professionals are available online or via the phone to support customers with installation if they have any questions or need verification that their system is working, usually completed within the hour.  

 

4. The system is up and running immediately with 24/7 back-to-base monitoring. Its ‘self-checking’ feature allows homeowners to test the installation by walking through their property, providing instant peace of mind. 

 

This new professional DIY security solution eliminates the need for complex installations and long-term contracts. One of the key advantages of ADT’s DIY solution is its flexibility, with tailored options coming soon that meet specific needs, ensuring that homes or businesses are protected exactly as needed.  

 

As an added security feature, the system is not reliant on the home’s Wi-Fi. It has its own SIM card, meaning if power is cut or cables are slashed, the system continues operating, with signals sent to the ADT Smart Connect app and ADT’s 24/7 monitoring control room. In addition, a siren will go off the second someone tries to tamper with any devices, and rechargeable batteries will keep the entire system operational if there are power cuts.  

 

Customers can choose between full monitoring and lite monitoring services, both of which allow homeowners to oversee homes remotely. Through the ADT Smart Connect mobile app, homeowners can receive alerts, check live camera feeds, and manage their security system with ease. The monitoring plans are flexible, too, with no mandatory long-term contracts.  

 

Additionally, the DIY system features a local alarm that activates during a security breach, serving as a strong deterrent to potential intruders and adding an extra layer of protection. 

 






Create new topic
Silvrav
  #3225019 1-May-2024 13:49
DIY goes both ways - it helps the crooks to get to know the system and identify weekspots.

 
 
 
 

boosacnoodle
  #3225032 1-May-2024 14:32
Security by obscurity isn't security.

 

Anyway, these are all 433 MHz wireless sensors - so easily jammed in other words.

davidcole
  #3225035 1-May-2024 14:37
Is this press release from 3 years ago?  I didn't see AI mentioned once.








 



reven
  #3225039 1-May-2024 14:45
I had ADT when they bought morepork, was such a PITA to cancel my subscription with them, took over a week with lots of phone calls/emails.

 

Since, these are all subscription plans, yeah, nah.

neb
  #3225193 1-May-2024 19:33
boosacnoodle:

 

Security by obscurity isn't security.

 

Anyway, these are all 433 MHz wireless sensors - so easily jammed in other words.

 

 

The threat is someone from the shallow end of the gene pool breaking a window and grabbing whatever they can before they're noticed or caught, not Mossad.  It'll be good enough.

tweake
  #3225298 1-May-2024 22:31
boosacnoodle:

 

Security by obscurity isn't security.

 

Anyway, these are all 433 MHz wireless sensors - so easily jammed in other words.

 

 

if your going to run power cable to the sensors, then just run normal security cable. they are not hard to wire up.

HelloThere
  #3226191 3-May-2024 19:49
Don't think I would go near ADT again. I signed up to a three year contract with a basic DSC system and by the end of the three years, I was paying an extra $15 a month for monitoring. They kept upping the monthly monitoring fee and when I inquired to cancel the contract they were going to charge me a cancellation fee.



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3226235 3-May-2024 21:02
Silvrav:

 

DIY goes both ways - it helps the crooks to get to know the system and identify weekspots.

 

 

So presumably the property will be secure on Saturdays and Sundays?






