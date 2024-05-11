This is possible. Use the iRobot app to remove your device from your account (Product Settings/about/Remove device from account) - taking care to retain your maps. Then add the device to your account (again). The effect of this is a factory reset. You will have to set up the device in full again and the app takes you through all this as it would have when you first got it.

My i7+ stopped emptying the bin at the end of each task. it would return to the base, sit silently when it would normally empty its bin, then save the map. Unless it registered a fault (happened occasionally) there was never any option to force the bin to be emptied - no 'empty bin' button ever appeared in the app.

I contacted the NZ agent (IXL) and they gave me a comprehensive list of things to do, including rebooting, cleaning the device, replacing the filter and cleaning rollers, replacing the dust bag. None of them worked. They then asked me to take the unit to Microvac Services in Auckland (who had a notice outside saying they were no longer accepting new work after 1 March 2023 - but there was someone in the office).

MS detected water stains around the electronics and reported this as the cause of the problem which could not be repaired. The only option I had was to make a claim on my house contents insurance to buy a replacement. I was dubious on this - I expected that water damage would prevent the unit from working at all but it worked normally except for emptying the bin. At one point my wife used a supermarket carpet cleaner and it is possible that some carpet was not completely dry when Roomba was used afterwards.

Removing the device and adding it back as above fixed the problem entirely, and the app now displays an 'empty bin' button whenever the device is idle. I found out about this with a Google search 'i7+ factory reset' which pointed me to a youtube video: How To Factory Reset iRobot Roomba i7 (youtube.com)