Ourselves and a number of neighbours have all been burgled in the last month. We got lucky with it just being power tools from the garage whilst others have had their entire houses turned upside down and are having to deal with the mental anguish that brings.

I've played with a couple of Wyze cameras in the past and had some Arlo's for outside which all mysteriously stopped charging at the same time just weeks after we we're told we had to start paying a subscription.

So, if you we're starting from scratch what would you do ?

I'd like to have lights turn on and off whilst we're out. I'd like to have cameras outside and be notified if someone is on the section and I'd like to be notified if someone get into the house or the detached garage. Sensing people on the section may be difficult as the front is open to a road and in the past I've had to block half the garden on the motion sensors.

If someone wants to get in, they will, but I'd like to at least have a deterrent and make it harder if possible.

We have a Synology NAS if that can be used for the storage, wifi is good over the entire section, but our bedrooms are all down one side of the house next to a fence and completely hidden from the road etc.

Any suggestions for a starting point ? I'm thinking sensor lights and internal cameras for the house and garage with a couple of wifi bulbs.