Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Security 101 after having been burgled
martyyn

1971 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#312712 11-May-2024 12:02
Send private message

Ourselves and a number of neighbours have all been burgled in the last month. We got lucky with it just being power tools from the garage whilst others have had their entire houses turned upside down and are having to deal with the mental anguish that brings.

 

I've played with a couple of Wyze cameras in the past and had some Arlo's for outside which all mysteriously stopped charging at the same time just weeks after we we're told we had to start paying a subscription.

 

So, if you we're starting from scratch what would you do ?

 

I'd like to have lights turn on and off whilst we're out. I'd like to have cameras outside and be notified if someone is on the section and I'd like to be notified if someone get into the house or the detached garage. Sensing people on the section may be difficult as the front is open to a road and in the past I've had to block half the garden on the motion sensors.

 

If someone wants to get in, they will, but I'd like to at least have a deterrent and make it harder if possible.

 

We have a Synology NAS if that can be used for the storage, wifi is good over the entire section, but our bedrooms are all down one side of the house next to a fence and completely hidden from the road etc.

 

Any suggestions for a starting point ? I'm thinking sensor lights and internal cameras for the house and garage with a couple of wifi bulbs.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
gehenna
8529 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3228983 11-May-2024 12:10
Send private message

May I ask your general location? 

 

When I moved into my house I needed some new network gear so I bought a UDM and some Unifi Protect PoE cameras for three sides of the house that give me most of the visibility I need.  They're installed under the eaves.  I had a spare 8TB drive that I used in the UDM for storage and it's all been rock solid since day one.  It's a more expensive setup than most would want, but I'm a tech prosumer and I enjoy the tinkering, so there's that aspect for people who like those things too.  Plus the UDM controls the network and switches and AP in the house, so it's overall a better and tidier setup than lots of bits and bobs tied together somehow. 

 

I also have a SmartThings hub and some door/window sensors at the front and back door, and main windows that would fit a human.  Those have routines and notifications that I get if my device leaves the area and they get triggered while I'm away.  Also have some motion sensors and routines to trigger certain actions like turning lights on/off at certain times if there is certain motion detected while we are out of the area.  

 

It's fun to get all this stuff working but its not seamless.  If you just want some slow and steady peace of mind then you don't need to go overboard.  Plenty of options at all price and competency levels, but as with everything - you get what you pay for.  

 

 



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79391 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3228992 11-May-2024 12:26
Send private message

We have Ring cameras on every side of the property, with a Ring Floodlight wired camera pointing to our driveway. These lights are very strong and great for this.

 

I also have some Amazon Echo devices, Hue lights inside plus a couple of outdoor Wi-Fi LED floodlights in our garage.

 

Using Ring features if one camera detects a person (not motion), the other cameras also start recording.

 

Using an Alexa routine if movement is detected outside at night then turn on the external Wi-Fi lights (usually for our two dogs going out). Another routine starts if a person is detected outside, Alexa makes an announcement in all our Echo devices and depending on the time turns on lights inside or out.

 

The problem with recording to your NAS is that if a burglar decides to take it with other goods, you will have no video recording.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

alasta
6727 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3228995 11-May-2024 12:37
Send private message

I have a question regarding these cameras that upload to cloud storage services;

 

If an intruder comes in and immediately disconnects/destroys a camera, would all recording up to that moment be safely stored in the cloud? Or is there enough of an upload lag that you might lose footage of the intruder entering the room and approaching the camera?



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79391 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229002 11-May-2024 12:44
Send private message

They should be uploaded up to that point. Or at least that's how Ring works (which I've seen when I replace the battery on the video doorbell).




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

tweake
2417 posts

Uber Geek


  #3229003 11-May-2024 12:45
Send private message

cameras are better for after the fact rather than a deterrent. you need to record identifiable features not just how they did it.

 

you want to make sure your property is openly viewed, no spot they can hide in and gain access. often they will use a back window thats secluded rather than just kick the door in. so things like lighting are important.

gehenna
8529 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229004 11-May-2024 12:47
Send private message

I think cameras can be a helpful deterrent if they're obvious.  

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8892 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3229028 11-May-2024 14:09
Send private message

gehenna:

 

I think cameras can be a helpful deterrent if they're obvious.  

 

 

So there’s a good case for fake/decoy cameras? (Serious question).




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79391 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229029 11-May-2024 14:12
Send private message

They exist.

Also, most cameras come with stickers "Protected by [brand]". These aren't just marketing.

If a burglar has options - house with dog, house with camera or house with no dogs or cameras, they will go for the obvious easy one.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

mattwnz
20201 posts

Uber Geek


  #3229032 11-May-2024 14:38
Send private message

I think this sort of thing is going to get more common as the economy gets worse. I had a couple of intruders on my property about a month ago. They got picked up on my Eufy cameras. When the security lights came on, they quickly ran off. The cameras didn't get their faces because they were wearing deep hoods and it activated too late. . So apart from alerting me, the cameras weren't any good for identifying them. I did also have security stickers on windows but they wouldn't see those at night. I also have a built in burger alarm. So I think people need multiple systems in place

Dulouz
884 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3229034 11-May-2024 14:41
Send private message

Park a car up your drive works well. Leaving an internal light and the TV on (if it's easily seen).




Amanon

mattwnz
20201 posts

Uber Geek


  #3229035 11-May-2024 14:41
Send private message

gehenna:

I think cameras can be a helpful deterrent if they're obvious.  



My front camera is a doorbell so not obvious. But many are white so are visibly noticeable.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79391 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229036 11-May-2024 14:43
Send private message

Dulouz:

Park a car up your drive works well. Leaving an internal light and the TV on (if it's easily seen).




Not sure if serious. Lots of cars being stolen around Wellington.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

mattwnz
20201 posts

Uber Geek


  #3229037 11-May-2024 14:46
Send private message

Dulouz:

Park a car up your drive works well. Leaving an internal light and the TV on (if it's easily seen).



The burglaries I am aware of have struck aftere midnight. So lights wouldn't usually be on. A car on the drive is good during day when you are home. But burgers can scope out houses over time. Our next door neighbour got burgled when he was asleep in the house and it was found that it was a tradie that had worked on the house who was installing doors. So had inside knowledge.

vexxxboy
4246 posts

Uber Geek


  #3229042 11-May-2024 15:20
Send private message

another scary thought , most professional burglars know that you will have insurance and replace most things and they will come back and rob you again in 4 weeks or so. So make sure you make improvements on your security.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

gehenna
8529 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229044 11-May-2024 15:24
Send private message

mattwnz:
gehenna:

 

I think cameras can be a helpful deterrent if they're obvious.  

 



My front camera is a doorbell so not obvious. But many are white so are visibly noticeable.

 

I don't view doorbell cameras as security, they're a convenience with some peripheral security benefits.  But you're not installing doorbell cameras under the eaves of your house to watch the street or driveway or fenceline etc etc.  You're installing them as doorbells with a camera inside them so you can see who's at the door or who took your package. 

 

I'm referring to visible, obvious looking cameras around the property.  I agree doorbell cameras are not a deterrent, because that's not their purpose. 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 