SumnerBoy:

tweake: heating the hallway is a half baked hack. yes i know i people do it but it sucks. the only people i've heard from who claim it works is the heater install guys. i've yet to meet a home owner who says its works. from personal experience its very hard to move the heat even through open doorways, and even with fans. the easy fix is a heater per room. cheap and easy to do. set the thermostats and leave it. i doubt you would need much wattage. another way is to use the ventilation system. its lacking on air flow but an inline heater will heat the air going to the bedrooms via the ventilation ducts. need a thermostat in the right place. won't get the per room accuracy. but its one heater.

While I tend to agree for most houses, when you have a super insulated, air tight home with triple glazed windows, it doesn't take much to raise the internal temp. I mean we haven't had any heating on this winter yet, and the living room has only barely dropped below 20, when it has been below zero for the last few nights and not warmer than 12-15 during the days. That is thanks to the heat generated by 5x people living in the home, the cooking, some under tile heating in the bathrooms (on for a few hours morning/night), and solar radiation when the sun is out of course.

It is true that the MHRV system is constantly blowing fresh air into the bedrooms, and sucking out of the bathrooms/laundry/kitchen. This means there is a constant flow of air from the bedrooms out into the hallway and along to the bathrooms (not that you can feel it). But it will draw warm air from the heater away from the bedrooms. However the MHRV system has about 90% efficiency (according to specs) when transferring heat from the extracted air, into the supply air. So that warm air will in fact be warming the fresh air coming into the bedrooms.

The reality is it is not a trivial exercise to put heaters in every bedroom. There are beds/furniture where the heaters would need to go (near sockets etc). But you have definitely given me food for thought about this. I think I will keep using the portable heater in the hallway for a month or so, and see how it performs. If we are still finding the bedrooms are too cold we might have to bite the bullet.

...still interested to hear from anyone with real world experiences of the Mills heaters (from Bunnings)... :)