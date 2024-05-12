SumnerBoy:

Hi, I need to get a medium sized panel heater for our hallway at the south end of the house. I am running Home Assistant and have temp sensors throughout, so would like to control the heater based on these external sensors, rather than any internal sensors in the heater itself.
Any recommendations for a decent heater with smart control, that can be local-only?
I found the Mill heaters at Bunnings which appear to have a HA integration which is local only - but the heaters need to be Gen 3.
https://www.bunnings.co.nz/mill-1500w-smart-wi-fi-invisible-panel-heater_p0443837
Keen to hear of any real world experiences with these or other brands.
Definitely don't want something that has a cloud service for controlling them!