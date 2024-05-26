Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Pixbee 4G watch - or others with SMS replies
UberHiker2

11 posts

Geek


#312879 26-May-2024 09:52
My son has had a Pixbee 4G watch for a year and despite the claims on their website he recently discovered it could actually reply to regular SMS text messages. This was far more useful than the stupid single-emoji responses that the in-app messaging system allows. So rather than having a code for which emoji means what, he could text actual words. Unfortunately he lost it last week and we've bought a replacement but that SMS reply feature is missing again. so...

 

 

 

Does anyone know the secret way to enable that feature?

 

or 

 


Can anyone suggest a smartwatch that allows SMS replies and doesn't need to be paired to a phone?

gzt

gzt
16944 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3242039 28-May-2024 22:06
Unfortunately he lost it last week

I'm interested to know how this happens. Not waterproof so takes it off for swimming class or similar activities?

 
 
 
 

DimasikTurbo
89 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3242043 28-May-2024 22:41
From https://pixbee.co.nz/faq

 

Why can’t my child write their own SMS back?

 

Pixbee has removed this feature to avoid the temptation for your small person to spend unnecessary time texting. We want to ensure kids are safe and connected but also and encouraged to spend time IRL (in real life).

UberHiker2

11 posts

Geek


  #3242069 29-May-2024 06:32
DimasikTurbo:

From https://pixbee.co.nz/faq


Why can’t my child write their own SMS back?


Pixbee has removed this feature to avoid the temptation for your small person to spend unnecessary time texting. We want to ensure kids are safe and connected but also and encouraged to spend time IRL (in real life).



Yes but that was there a year ago and the feature arrived a month or so ago, then left again.



itxtme
2102 posts

Uber Geek


  #3242160 29-May-2024 09:53
Do a reverse image search on Lens you can see its a generic watch they have badged.  Potentially you can find firmware to change it to that has those features

UberHiker2

11 posts

Geek


  #3242170 29-May-2024 10:34
itxtme:

 

Do a reverse image search on Lens you can see its a generic watch they have badged.  Potentially you can find firmware to change it to that has those features

 

 

 

 

👍 That's a very interesting idea. I've seen some on TradeMe that look really similar, and a bunch that have used the same promotional material as each other etc, but I can't find any results via Lens that match this hardware. They usually have two buttons on the side or a different sim slot.

heavenlywild
5044 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3242225 29-May-2024 11:00
They should have let parents decide whether to enable or disable SMS. 




UberHiker2

11 posts

Geek


  #3244594 5-Jun-2024 07:46
gzt:
Unfortunately he lost it last week

I'm interested to know how this happens. Not waterproof so takes it off for swimming class or similar activities?

 

 

 

A distraction and potential for scratching while hiking, so put into a pocket on a bag that was then opened for snacks I went up and down that trail checking for potential snack-break-spots, nothing. PSA don't buy a black watch, make it fluro-pink.



UberHiker2

11 posts

Geek


  #3244596 5-Jun-2024 07:48
heavenlywild:

 

They should have let parents decide whether to enable or disable SMS. 

 

 

 

 

Well I've banged out about it enough to them, even did a survey amongst my friends and 10 out of 11 want kids to be able to send normal text messages, only one wanted it to be restricted to in-app messaging of single emojis. Anywho, I'm going for a refund and getting one of those cheaper ones off TradeMe.

Senecio
2686 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3244628 5-Jun-2024 09:26
I don't know if this is helpful or not but I recent saw someone discuss this kids watch on a youtube video. Seemed to have good things to say about it.

 

myFirst Fone R1s – myFirst Global

 

 

 

 

