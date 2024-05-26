My son has had a Pixbee 4G watch for a year and despite the claims on their website he recently discovered it could actually reply to regular SMS text messages. This was far more useful than the stupid single-emoji responses that the in-app messaging system allows. So rather than having a code for which emoji means what, he could text actual words. Unfortunately he lost it last week and we've bought a replacement but that SMS reply feature is missing again. so...

Does anyone know the secret way to enable that feature?

or



Can anyone suggest a smartwatch that allows SMS replies and doesn't need to be paired to a phone?