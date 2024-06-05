Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone tried a robot window cleaner?
SumnerBoy

2067 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#314984 5-Jun-2024 11:02
We have some pretty large windows in the new house and it costs a few hundred dollars to get window cleaners in (I can't be bothered doing it myself and don't have the equipment needed to reach some of the higher windows).

 

I am looking into a window cleaning robot and was wondering if anyone has had any real-life experiences?

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005006270509723.html

 

There appears to be quite a few similar ones on AliExpress for pretty reasonable money. Just looking for any feedback if anyone here has tried one like this, or others.

 

Cheers,

 

Ben

ANglEAUT
2305 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3244676 5-Jun-2024 11:09
Keen to hear about this as well. At AU$120, I'd like to make sure the money is well spent.




SumnerBoy

2067 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3246324 8-Jun-2024 21:52
I'm guessing based on the crickets in here that no one has...

 

I've just pulled the trigger on this one - https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005006012781837.html

 

It is a bit of a punt but hopefully it does an ok job.

 

Costs about the same as getting window cleaners in to do our place (inside and out).

hairy1
3331 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3246391 9-Jun-2024 07:09
Following this too.... keen to hear how it goes




mljdpl
7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3246400 9-Jun-2024 08:44
cshwone
1068 posts

Uber Geek


  #3246432 9-Jun-2024 10:43
I have been thinking about https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/products/ecovacs-winbot-w1-pro-robotic-window-cleaner

 

Pricey but gets good reviews

larknz
1635 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3246510 9-Jun-2024 14:39
$599 AT JB Hifi Australia 

mljdpl
7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3246518 9-Jun-2024 15:40
I thought you might be interested to see this PB Tech product: https://youtu.be/vRTCu2_IA9Q



hairy1
3331 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3276343 28-Aug-2024 17:03
How's the glass @SumnerBoy?

Streak free??




SumnerBoy

2067 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3276347 28-Aug-2024 17:17
Unfortunately not. Pretty disappointed to be fair. Does an "ok" job inside but outside when there is dust or dirt it is pretty hopeless. Just smears grime all over the window leaving it looking awful.

 

It is just dragging a wet cloth across the window so if there is any dirt on there, it ends up spreading it everywhere. 

 

Would definitely not recommend!

larknz
1635 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3276349 28-Aug-2024 17:32
I am quite happy  with my Aliexpress cleaner, not perfect but a lot better than what I was doing previously. Especially for upstairs, just a bit slow.

hairy1
3331 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3276379 28-Aug-2024 19:14
Oh dear @SumnerBoy that is not good....

@larknz what model do you have?




larknz
1635 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3276389 28-Aug-2024 20:38
Just found this amazing item on AliExpress. Check it out! 
NZ$147.12 | Home Windows Automatic Sprinkler Robot Window Cleaning Vacuum Cleaner Remote Control Electric Window Cleaning and Cleaning Cloth
https://a.aliexpress.com/_mLyDzHA

