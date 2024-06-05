We have some pretty large windows in the new house and it costs a few hundred dollars to get window cleaners in (I can't be bothered doing it myself and don't have the equipment needed to reach some of the higher windows).

I am looking into a window cleaning robot and was wondering if anyone has had any real-life experiences?

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005006270509723.html

There appears to be quite a few similar ones on AliExpress for pretty reasonable money. Just looking for any feedback if anyone here has tried one like this, or others.

Cheers,

Ben