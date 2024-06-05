I bought an Ender 3 on sale recently. I love it, but I don't think I'd recommend it to someone who just wants to get on with 3D printing. Bit of a learning curve, and mine doesn't have a self-levelling bed - which is fine really, but there are better options out there. This Wirecutter article is good to read - they make a similar to recommendation to the first reply in this thread (Bambu A1) but they also explain the pros and cons of the Ender 3 series. https://www.nytimes.com/wirecutter/reviews/best-home-3d-printer/

As for modelling - I've tried some different apps, but have had the most success with Tinkercad. It's super easy once you understand that all you're basically doing is creating solid models, then making holes in them. :-) You can also export the models to Fusion 360, which isn't cloud based but lets you add bevels and more advanced fine touches than what Tinkercad can do.

For the slicer, I've used Creality and Cura software. Both seem similar but Cura has more options. More options are good, but gives you more freedom to make mistakes.

The best thing I've done so far is to get the printer hooked up to Octoprint, which in turn is integrated with Home Assistant. I've got a USB camera connected to a Raspberry Pi and with Octoprint, you can submit jobs straight to the printer through the web interface, and then monitor the job with the webcam. It can also do fun timelapse videos which are great when the print works, but also useful to troubleshoot why a print failed.

Most of my prints so far have been to mod the printer itself. A better printer wouldn't need these mods I guess, but it's been fun to improve on a fairly dirt cheap printer ($140 on sale).

Next up I'll be looking to experiment with different filaments. So far I've only used PLA which it's a bit brittle and snaps easily.