We are wanting to purchase a 3d printer as an educational project for our daughter as she is so keen on on her collection of 3d printed dragons, and now wants to invest in a printer.
We would be wanting to learn and advance so wondering about the K1 or the Ender 3 or 5 - does anyone have any input on a good one. I know the F160 would be amazing but 3 x the price.
Which cloud based 3d program do you recommend that is easy to learn on - I have looked at Tinkercad - and it seems compreshensive, but 1st one I have looked at.
Would the design software and printer be better driven from an apple iPad or Mac Mini, or a microsoft tablet or laptop?