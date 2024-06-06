Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
gunpowder

#315008 6-Jun-2024 22:35
Greetings everyone! 

Accidentally I got a free AV Multichannel Receiver (Pioneer VSX-826), it looks fine, and shows perfect signs of life, but outputs no sound. Even to headphones (though the different circuit should be used for this than for speakers?). Tried master reset several times - no success.


So the question here if it does make any sense to try to find a place to diagnose and fix it (does anybody know it?) or it will cost so much money, than it's easier to rubbish it and buy another for that amount of money.


Any suggestions?

neb

neb
  #3245545 7-Jun-2024 08:24
It's a 10+ year old receiver, I dunno what the current prices on TM are but probably just the cost of getting it looked at will be about the same as the price for an equivalent-aged one on TM.

 

It could be a simple fix like a recap (replacing aged electrolytics), but if all audio output is gone and it needs some custom IC replaced...

 
 
 
 

neb

neb
  #3245547 7-Jun-2024 08:33
Just out of curiosity I had a quick look for a service manual in case it was something as simple as tracing a signal through it with a scope... their "service manual" is a list of which PCB modules to replace if there's a problem.  It's probably a case of "sell it on TM for parts" unfortunately.

mdf

mdf
  #3245583 7-Jun-2024 10:41
You could try a Repair Cafe. They do good work and might hopefully be at least able to give you an idea of repairable or paperweight. I might be heading there with a vacuum cleaner shortly.



Stu1
  #3245652 7-Jun-2024 12:10
Maidstone HI-FI in Upper Hutt would be good to ask , he’s very knowledgeable

gunpowder

  #3249658 16-Jun-2024 14:11
neb:

 

Just out of curiosity I had a quick look for a service manual in case it was something as simple as tracing a signal through it with a scope... their "service manual" is a list of which PCB modules to replace if there's a problem.  It's probably a case of "sell it on TM for parts" unfortunately.

 

 

Thank you very much for your answer! That's what I thought... Still - I might try the ideas below before selling for nothing.

gunpowder

  #3249659 16-Jun-2024 14:11
mdf:

 

You could try a Repair Cafe. They do good work and might hopefully be at least able to give you an idea of repairable or paperweight. I might be heading there with a vacuum cleaner shortly.

 



Thanks. Good idea. I probably will try it.

gunpowder

  #3249660 16-Jun-2024 14:11
Stu1: Maidstone HI-FI in Upper Hutt would be good to ask , he’s very knowledgeable


Thank you very much! Will try to contact him!



Stu1
  #3249674 16-Jun-2024 15:53
gunpowder:

 

Stu1: Maidstone HI-FI in Upper Hutt would be good to ask , he’s very knowledgeable


Thank you very much! Will try to contact him!

 

 

His website has this number 022 210 6470 treasure trove of amps in the store , it’s like stepping back in time . A plug for mint music as well in the same arcade great for old skool vinyl 

 

 

Bio

Bio
  #3277954 1-Sep-2024 22:14
Did you get this fixed or was it uneconomical?

gunpowder

  #3282855 16-Sep-2024 21:49
Yep - just sold it, as decided it's not worth it... )

