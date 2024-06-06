gunpowder:

Greetings everyone!



Accidentally I got a free AV Multichannel Receiver (Pioneer VSX-826), it looks fine, and shows perfect signs of life, but outputs no sound. Even to headphones (though the different circuit should be used for this than for speakers?). Tried master reset several times - no success.





So the question here if it does make any sense to try to find a place to diagnose and fix it (does anybody know it?) or it will cost so much money, than it's easier to rubbish it and buy another for that amount of money.

Any suggestions?