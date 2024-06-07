Long shot I know but if I don't ask I will never find out.

Does anyone have a Dyson DC30 vacuum cleaner?

I have one of these from ages ago; it stopped working so got shoved under a bed but I've just found it again and trying to get it going. All signs pointed to a faulty battery so I bought an aftermarket one. However even with the new battery, issues seem to persist and I'm now wondering if it is the charging brick (or something else). However the vacuum is really old and I don't want to throw good money after bad.

If you have one of these would someone please be able to let me know what the light on the charger does when charging properly. When I plug my charger in, I get a double flash with the old battery, and a blinking light with the new. Neither seems to be taking a charge, since the old battery will run the vacuum for ~5 seconds before stopping while the new battery will run it for maybe ~15 seconds before stopping. Since it is so old, there is limited info available online that I can find, but one youtube video seems to suggest it should be solid green.

Better yet, if you're in Wellington and willing to lend me a charging brick for a day or so to see if I can get the batteries to charge, could you let me know please!