ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)UPS - off inverter
davidcole

6022 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#315120 14-Jun-2024 20:24
Curious the discussion from this thread m.

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=48&topicid=315112&page_no=1#3249102 

Specially:

 

Yoban: noroad: 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32856831739.html Just add a small car battery. These things are very quiet, there is a little bit of fan noise when they are recharging after an outage but not much.


I followed @noroad guidance a while back and have this model plus this battery (55ah) as my UPS in home rack at 160w I am getting about 60min which is less than the "math" would suggest, but this could be due to battery getting drained to empty a couple of times and as such looking to upgrade size.

A couple of points on the inverter:

it also charges of which very few do, so once connected it is set and forget.
as mentioned, some fan noise when on battery power and charging back up the battery when mains restored
it does have an alarm with no switch off capability when voltage from battery gets too low.
Certainly, a good option for standby power supply.

 

 

Can these be monitored with nut or the like?

@noroad @Yoban




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 

Jase2985
13428 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3249266 15-Jun-2024 09:53
@davidcole why did you not just ask in that thread?

 

 



davidcole

6022 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3249279 15-Jun-2024 10:13
Jase2985:

@davidcole why did you not just ask in that thread?


 



Because I was asking a tangent question about the technology, and didn’t want to derail OPs conversation




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 

mentalinc
3208 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3249289 15-Jun-2024 10:35
I can't see anything that would suggest they can be monitored.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 



davidcole

6022 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3249294 15-Jun-2024 10:51
mentalinc:

 

I can't see anything that would suggest they can be monitored.

 

 

right so they are an unmonitored battery backup?  Rather than a ups where you'll get notifications (and tell some devices to shut down)




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 

Yoban
445 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3250779 19-Jun-2024 12:01
hi there - apologies @davidcole for delayed response.
As mentioned there is no direct monitoring available as the inverter is just that and comes with a USB plug for charging devices - this has been something that has been on the back of the mind for a while.
I do use NUT on another devices which has a UPS and then sends "signal" to shut other systems down, but this has not been that successful and as a result feel I have "over discharged" my deep cycle battery as run time is not as long as I would hoped.
I have been looking at using a shelly1 across the battery terminals and then adding this into some automation solution like Home Assistant as one option, the other I have been looking at which is really just a visual monitor is 500A Battery Monitor | Renogy Australia

 

All in all, being based in central auckland, I was hoping my battery size (55Ah @160w) would have given me 2h up time of which power would/should have been restored and monitoring/automation not required. This assumption was a bit off on my part as I have come home to find the battery flat on a couple of occasions.

 

Don't get me wrong, the solution is good and cost effective though.

 

Hope that helps.

