hi there - apologies @davidcole for delayed response.

As mentioned there is no direct monitoring available as the inverter is just that and comes with a USB plug for charging devices - this has been something that has been on the back of the mind for a while.

I do use NUT on another devices which has a UPS and then sends "signal" to shut other systems down, but this has not been that successful and as a result feel I have "over discharged" my deep cycle battery as run time is not as long as I would hoped.

I have been looking at using a shelly1 across the battery terminals and then adding this into some automation solution like Home Assistant as one option, the other I have been looking at which is really just a visual monitor is 500A Battery Monitor | Renogy Australia

All in all, being based in central auckland, I was hoping my battery size (55Ah @160w) would have given me 2h up time of which power would/should have been restored and monitoring/automation not required. This assumption was a bit off on my part as I have come home to find the battery flat on a couple of occasions.

Don't get me wrong, the solution is good and cost effective though.

Hope that helps.