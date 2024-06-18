Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Alexa Hacked Saying We're Able to Take All Messages?
JemS

42 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#315164 18-Jun-2024 16:02
Send private message

My grandmother's alexa announced this morning at 1.15am, [Person's Name] phones are not working. We're able to take all messages.
It is an alexa echo pop.
Is it possible that it has been hacked?

Create new topic
Lias
5583 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3250495 18-Jun-2024 16:28
Send private message

Does your grandmother's Amazon account have a strong, unique password that's not reused anywhere else? 

 

If yes.. the answer is unlikely.. if no.. the answer is their Amazon account has probably been hacked.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79164 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3250554 18-Jun-2024 19:32
Send private message

Or perhaps a friend with Alexa as well used the Drop In feature to leave a message?

Have your grandmother authorised a friend to use Drop In by any chance?




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

JemS

42 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3250562 18-Jun-2024 20:13
Send private message

No I don't think so as I am the only one with access to her account. I also checked the activity, but there were no entries corresponding to the event.



clinty
1180 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3250622 18-Jun-2024 20:44
Send private message

Is "persons name" hers or someone else? Possibly she was talking in her sleep and Alexa answered?

Clint

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79164 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3250623 18-Jun-2024 20:48
Send private message

Or watching a TV program?

I had to change my Echo devices from Alexa to Computer because the main character in My Life is Murder is named Alexa. We were binge watching it, and it was getting out of control.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

JemS

42 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3250624 18-Jun-2024 20:50
Send private message

clinty: Is "persons name" hers or someone else? Possibly she was talking in her sleep and Alexa answered?

Clint

Persons name was hers.

JemS

42 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3250627 18-Jun-2024 20:55
Send private message

freitasm: Or watching a TV program?

I had to change my Echo devices from Alexa to Computer because the main character in My Life is Murder is named Alexa. We were binge watching it, and it was getting out of control.

She doesn't watch TV, but she does live in a rest home so it could have been the room next door. Although at 1.15am I doubt it.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright