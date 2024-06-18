My grandmother's alexa announced this morning at 1.15am, [Person's Name] phones are not working. We're able to take all messages.
It is an alexa echo pop.
Is it possible that it has been hacked?
Does your grandmother's Amazon account have a strong, unique password that's not reused anywhere else?
If yes.. the answer is unlikely.. if no.. the answer is their Amazon account has probably been hacked.
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
clinty: Is "persons name" hers or someone else? Possibly she was talking in her sleep and Alexa answered?
Clint
freitasm: Or watching a TV program?
I had to change my Echo devices from Alexa to Computer because the main character in My Life is Murder is named Alexa. We were binge watching it, and it was getting out of control.