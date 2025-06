Hi team,

I'm looking at adding a PIR to our verandah lights, initially looking at these

The lights are 3 downlights, and the switch is a PDL solid state dimmer. The verandah faces to road however I don't want the light to come on everytime someone walks past, ideally limit this to a specific distance so that it only comes on if they are on the property.

Question - are better optiosn for a PIR than the ones I linked?

Thanks