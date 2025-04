tweake: what size amp? especially with subs, i would be inclined to use a car battery and connect a auto battery charger to it. thats because psu's don't like pulsing type draw that music demands.

It works fine, I have done this with a "150+150+300w" amp in my old jukebox shell I got a while back with a dual 12" car sub box sitting beside it. Only really used the car amp as it was what I had around and it had the crossover in it that I needed.

Graphics cards are a very pulsed draw type as well, and no problems at all.

The OPs PSU is a single rail so no problems at all with it overloading one rail while there is capacity on another, just need to make sure to take enough 12v and ground cables out to the amp so that none of them try to carry more than 10-15A each as that is where those crap molex plugs start to cook at.