I did have a tuya wifi relay behind a sensor light before, and had the input from the sensor going into where the toggle switch went into on the wifi relay and that would then trigger the light. Problem came when things got out of sync so the light was on and then the sensor would trigger and that would make the light go out for the timer duration on it. I was wanting to get the relay to work with many paralleled up sensors and back to the lights on all of them so that there were not lights popping on and off all the time when walking back and forth around outside. Never got around to further deployment of it.

I played with the idea of esp home on the switch and changing to use the timer on it instead, but then bunnings/deta came out with their new model of sensor light that was actually somewhat smart so I just put those in instead of the cheap dumb ones that I had bought for the purpose, and didnt need any more wires between the sensor light locations to carry the seperate feed to the lights or from the sensor back to the tuya relay.

If you are not worried about dimming then you probably want to get a relay switch instead of a dimmer one, as that way you know its a contact and will be fine with having it bypassed with another relay (the one in the sensor)