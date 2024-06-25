Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
peejayw

1810 posts

Uber Geek


#315245 25-Jun-2024 17:28
I have found a script (https://github.com/MRobi1/Home-Assistant/blob/main/nightlight_script.yaml) that I would like to use in Home Assistant. How do I go about bringing it into Home Assistant?

 

Thanks.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

rscole86
4937 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3253127 25-Jun-2024 17:49
In home assistant, go to settings, automations, scripts, add script, create new script, then edit in yaml. Copy and paste the content over.

 
 
 
 

peejayw

1810 posts

Uber Geek


  #3253129 25-Jun-2024 18:00
Thanks, didnt see the edit in yaml part.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

peejayw

1810 posts

Uber Geek


  #3253328 26-Jun-2024 08:39
Having composed my script, how do I save it? I don't see a Save option anywhere, just a Copy to Clipboard one.

 

Thanks.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.



bigreddog
190 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3253336 26-Jun-2024 09:33
The Save Script button should appear in the bottom right when you made changes - I think I have seen there is a bug in the latest version which can cause this not to show, but if you change to YAML mode it should appear - you can always add some text into the Description field so it registers a "change" and it should appear?

 

peejayw

1810 posts

Uber Geek


  #3253344 26-Jun-2024 09:51
No button there sadly, even after making a change.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

peejayw

1810 posts

Uber Geek


  #3253398 26-Jun-2024 10:11
So here are the steps I am taking.

 

Scripts-Add Script Click button
Create New Script. Save Button is  at lower right of screen.
Change to Edit in Yaml
Paste in saved script and select Save Script, RENAME window appears
Change script name and click Rename.
At this point the Save Script button disappears.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

rscole86
4937 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3253520 26-Jun-2024 15:47
So long as you hit rename, that should save and rename at the same time. (Just tested and that's how my instance behaves).



peejayw

1810 posts

Uber Geek


  #3253530 26-Jun-2024 16:07
The problem I am seeing is yes, the script is saved but when I open it and select Edit in Yaml again, all I see is this...

 

alias: Light On at Sunset
sequence: []
description: ""

 

As opposed to the actual script which starts...

 

alias: Light On at Sunset
sequence:
  - variables:
#     starting light brightness. 0-255. (255=100%)  
      start_brightness: 0
#     end light brightness. 0-255      
      end_brightness: 200
#     increment to change brightness by... ie: when set to 5 it will go 255->250->245
      brightness_increments: 5
#     duration in minutes to dim light
      duration_mins: 20

 

etc

 

I am obviously doing something wrong but it has me beat.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

bigreddog
190 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3253728 27-Jun-2024 09:49
Does your script window have red down the lefthand side like below? If so that means there is an error in the script.  

 

 

I could replicate this by creating a script and saving it calling it "New Script" then I copied in your text. The reason the red bar down the left appears is because the script syntax is not correct - in this case alias and sequence are in the script twice.

 

 

 

If this not the case, can you at least post a screenshot so we're not guessing so much? 

 

 

peejayw

1810 posts

Uber Geek


  #3253734 27-Jun-2024 10:01
This is the full script i am pasting in.

 

alias: Light On at Sunset
sequence:
  - variables:
#     starting light brightness. 0-255. (255=100%)  
      start_brightness: 0
#     end light brightness. 0-255      
      end_brightness: 200
#     increment to change brightness by... ie: when set to 5 it will go 255->250->245
      brightness_increments: 5
#     duration in minutes to dim light
      duration_mins: 20
#     use this variables when dimming lights down
#      repeat_count: "{{ ((start_brightness - end_brightness) / brightness_increments) }}"
#     uncomment and use this variables when increasing light brightness
      repeat_count: "{{ ((end_brightness - start_brightness) / brightness_increments) }}"
      repeat_delay: "{{ ((duration_mins * 60) / repeat_count) }}"
  - service: light.turn_on
    data:
      brightness: "{{ start_brightness }}"
    target:
      entity_id: light.diningroom_light
  - delay:
      hours: 0
      minutes: 0
      seconds: "{{ repeat_delay | int }} "
      milliseconds: 0
  - repeat:
      while:
        - condition: template
#         use this when dimming the lights down
#          value_template: >-
#            {{ (state_attr('light.night_light_group', 'brightness') >
            end_brightness) }}
#         Uncomment and use this formula to increase the brightness of the lights (IE: For a wake-up light routine)
          value_template: >-
            {{ (state_attr('light.diningroom_light', 'brightness') <
            end_brightness) }}            
      sequence:
        - service: light.turn_on
          data:
#           Use this formula when dimming lights down        
#            brightness: >-
#              {{ state_attr('light.night_light_group', 'brightness') | int -
#              brightness_increments }}
#            Uncomment and use this formula when increasing light brightness
            brightness: >-
              {{ state_attr('light.diningroom_light', 'brightness') | int +
              brightness_increments }}
          entity_id:
            - light.diningroom_light
        - delay:
            hours: 0
            minutes: 0
            seconds: "{{ repeat_delay | int }} "
            milliseconds: 0
mode: restart
icon: mdi:lightbulb




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

bigreddog
190 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3253739 27-Jun-2024 10:24
There is a line about halfway down that looks like it should be commented out (#) - line number 33:

 

end_brightness) }}

 

As soon as you comment out that line (or attach it to the line above) then the red bar disappears for me and save is successful.

peejayw

1810 posts

Uber Geek


  #3253745 27-Jun-2024 10:34
Thank you, thank you, thank you! All working now.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

