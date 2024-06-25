Does your script window have red down the lefthand side like below? If so that means there is an error in the script.

I could replicate this by creating a script and saving it calling it "New Script" then I copied in your text. The reason the red bar down the left appears is because the script syntax is not correct - in this case alias and sequence are in the script twice.

If this not the case, can you at least post a screenshot so we're not guessing so much?