Both seem interesting, I would want a dock personally. amazon one seems just to use aa(a) batteries not dockable. or usb-c charging would be fine too, cos usb-c i already have everywhere anyway for other devices.

Being able to integrate into home assistant would also be something i'd want, so I can start a scene (whatever they call it) to warm my tv (tcl tv, takes ages to turn on, like 3minutes).

I wonder how well the heatpump thing works, training heatpump IR is a pita I learnt when trying to learn them on a belink mini thingy.

Anyone taken the plunge? anyone have another recommendation?