July 2024 POE Camera / NVR packages ? Any recommendations? TIA
jandal160165

170 posts

Master Geek


#315350 5-Jul-2024 20:26
Hi what's a good self contained POE system that you have bought recently?
Not looking to reinvent the wheel. TIA.

TG09
233 posts

Master Geek


  #3264638 26-Jul-2024 11:57
Me too, just been told to look at TVT Security Cameras. Wondering if they are any good?

 
 
 
 

Mehrts
1046 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3264697 26-Jul-2024 14:54
I've been using the Reolink brand of cameras. They sell individaul cameras as well as complete kits with NVR & (terribly cheap) cabling.

 

They're not the best by any means, however their value for the money is pretty hard to beat. Especially when you see how simple the app is, and how effective it is at providing "smart" notifications to help filter out person/vehicle/pet/general motion events.

I personally use the RLK8-800D4-A camera kit (Four 4K turret cameras with 2TB NVR). It's been running without issue for three years now.

I purchased from Amazon for a decent discount, however PB Tech stock them if you're looking at a local option.

 

 

TG09
233 posts

Master Geek


  #3264710 26-Jul-2024 15:43
I already have two wifi battery reolink camera, would like something wired and more realiable for connections and recording with paying a sunscription for storage.

