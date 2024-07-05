jandal160165

I've been using the Reolink brand of cameras. They sell individaul cameras as well as complete kits with NVR & (terribly cheap) cabling.

They're not the best by any means, however their value for the money is pretty hard to beat. Especially when you see how simple the app is, and how effective it is at providing "smart" notifications to help filter out person/vehicle/pet/general motion events.



I personally use the RLK8-800D4-A camera kit (Four 4K turret cameras with 2TB NVR). It's been running without issue for three years now.



I purchased from Amazon for a decent discount, however PB Tech stock them if you're looking at a local option.