I am looking for battery powered outdoor security cameras. I was looking at eufy 2c pro but I understand it needs the homebase to work.



Promblem is I already have an extra wifi access point due to size of house, so I don't see all cameras getting wifi range to the homebase as I understand that is how it works.



So I guess I want cameras that work direct with wifi and do not need a homebase but I also don't like subscription fees. Does such a thing exist?