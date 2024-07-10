Disrespective:

So i've been convinced by my 10 year old to buy a smart speaker for him after he managed to achieve a small milestone at home.

The problem is that the house is currently mostly set up in a sonos+homekit/apple environment and I can't justify the expense of either the Sonos or Apple homepod mini for a kids room. Nor do I really want him to have the ability to control any other existing home devices via his speaker.

All he needs it to do is tie into his Spotify account to play music tell him the time and set alarms. I suspect he'll want to use it like an encyclopaedia too of course but this is less critical if the assistant part isn't as good.

I think I'm best just picking up an Amazon or Google device and just not setting up any integration but there are a dozen different versions out there. Can anyone give any first hand recommendations for this sort of situation that can be bought in NZ?

I saw the new Amazon Echo Spot was on Prime day sale but of course I can't buy it in NZ so that's not an option and most others seem to have limited stock availability locally.