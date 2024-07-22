Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Tapo S200D and H100 as a doorbell
#315518 22-Jul-2024 18:15
Hi all,

 

My inlaws have two doorbells, one for the front and one for the back, they have different chimes so they know what door to go to.

 

My Father In Law is complaining that he has to replace the batteries every 10 days or so, I doubt that they are being used a lot but I have been asked to look for a solution.

 

The correct solution that I know is to hard wire the buttons to ringers and we are all good, but "I am getting too old for that 💩"

 

Looking at the Tapo it has lots of different tones so we should be able to use one for the front and one for the back, the base station ( HUB ) is mains powers so no flat batteries and the other in the switches say they last a year ( Cr2032 ) 

 

Has anyone tried this and what are your thoughts?

 

Cheers

 

John




  #3263665 23-Jul-2024 18:04
I have recently set up a similar system for our front doorbell using the H200 hub. Works very well, can hear the bell all over the house.

 

Have also added a few other sensors and a camera to the hub.

 

 

