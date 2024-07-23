TommySharp

Can anyone help me with the name of this type of GPS antenna connector I have found in My Mazda Premacy?
I've bought a replacement radio and it has the little brass connector similar to a wifi antenna so I need to find an adapter...
They are colour coded - https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005005429061458.html
Edit actually that looks different to the ones in a friends car as its square. Those might not be the appropriate ones for the mazda.
Looks like a female FAKRA connector to me. The male ends are round I think.