I've built a little dual probe temp monitor for my swimming pool using ESP32. I've been researching how to power it from a battery like an 18650 and from what I gather I need a buck-converter to reduce the 3.7v to 3.3v and provide stable power.

I've found this which looks ideal but I'm having trouble sourcing locally: https://www.pololu.com/product/2842

Can anyone recommend something local or from Element14 who I've used in the past.