I am a long time Harmony One user. I never felt a need to upgrade as my devices all used infrared for control. So naturally my Blu-Ray player gave up the ghost now that Logitech has stopped supporting Harmony. I need to replace it and that means changing the Harmony commands.

 

Now I have to decide what to do next. Option 1, which I actually prefer, would be to find some kindred spirits who have taken over the Harmony setup software and are continuing to operate it like Harmony used to. Option 2 is to go over to a complete new universal remote. This would suck because I would have to customise everything all over again and also translate Bluetooth to infrared for the devices that don’t understand Bluetooth. I’m not sure how to proceed and would welcome any helpful advice for either option.

 

 




I have the MyHarmony software running fine on Win11 when downloaded from here: https://support.myharmony.com/en-us/download

 

Unless this doesn't work for you I don't see the need to change remotes. 

 
 
 
 

That looks perfect. Thanks heaps for the tip. I guess Logitech hasn't completely abandoned us after all.

 

 




