I've had Kindle paperwhite e-readers for years and generally find them good - comfortable to hold, long battery life, responsive enough. I sideload books as well as buying books from Amazon.

The past year or so, every time I turn WiFi on all of my sideloaded books disappear and I have to reload them. I've seen reports of this other places on the internet such as reddit, it's not just me.

I'm considering a Kobo e-reader with a screen similar to the 6.8" screen of my paperwhite. Has anyone moved from Kindle Paperwhite to Kobo? I'm interested in general experience - how comfortable they are in the hand, battery life, features like highlighting a word to get a definition, responsiveness, etc. I'm not interested in color, I see the new ones have that.

Does anywhere in Wellington sell the Kobo so I can have a look at one in person?