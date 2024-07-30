Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Ebook readers - anyone moved from Kindle Paperwhite to Kobo e-readers?
timmmay

20410 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#315609 30-Jul-2024 11:15
I've had Kindle paperwhite e-readers for years and generally find them good - comfortable to hold, long battery life, responsive enough. I sideload books as well as buying books from Amazon.


The past year or so, every time I turn WiFi on all of my sideloaded books disappear and I have to reload them. I've seen reports of this other places on the internet such as reddit, it's not just me.


I'm considering a Kobo e-reader with a screen similar to the 6.8" screen of my paperwhite. Has anyone moved from Kindle Paperwhite to Kobo? I'm interested in general experience - how comfortable they are in the hand, battery life, features like highlighting a word to get a definition, responsiveness, etc. I'm not interested in color, I see the new ones have that.


Does anywhere in Wellington sell the Kobo so I can have a look at one in person?

vexxxboy
4230 posts

Uber Geek


  #3266289 30-Jul-2024 11:40
dont forget you can use the public library for books if you use a nook, Kindles are a pain.




shk292
2827 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3266376 30-Jul-2024 16:43
I've never tried a Nook but am on my second Kobo and have been very happy with both of them.  First one died from salt water exposure, so second one is the waterproof version

 

A lot of my books come from the library, and Kobo is well suited for this

Earbanean
902 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3266413 30-Jul-2024 17:17
How are you sideloading?  I regularly load public library ebooks onto my Kindle via Calibre and it works well.  As far as I'm aware, none have disappeared when Wifi is switched on/off etc.



timmmay

20410 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3266428 30-Jul-2024 18:14
I meant Kobo, updated now. Can anyone compare Kobo with Paperwhite? I know the specs are comparable, just wondered how they are in practice.

I convert to AZW3 in calibre, transfer to the Kindle with USB cable. I used to use "send to Kindle" but I prefer going direct rather than via Amazon.

I'll find the other places saying this is a problem for them later.

jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3266452 30-Jul-2024 19:46
Don’t Noel Leeming’s and JB Hifi sell Kobos? I’m pretty sure I’ve seen them in-store in both chains.

I’ve not owned a Kindle since one of the earlier gen models (which is still going strong), since then having owned a couple of Kobos; so I can’t compare to more recent Kindles. That said, I’m totally happy with the Kobo and it’s a pleasure to read on. I chose this nearly exclusively due to the ability to borrow library books, which works well; but the book store is not nearly as comprehensive as Amazon’s, which would push me away from a Kobo if I was someone who bought most or many of my books.

Personally, I just can’t be bothered with the hassle of converting, so would choose between brands based on my primary usage, but obviously you’re ok with the Calibre/USB thing. (In terms of Overdrive, it is easier to find books on the library’s website or app and sync them wirelessly on the Kobo, but at least it doesn’t involve any cables!)

timmmay

20410 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3266454 30-Jul-2024 19:58
It looks like Noel Leeming and JB do have them, but not many in stock of the Libra, and I don't know if they have any on display. I'll have a look next time I'm near one, thanks.

 

The Kobo cost a little more than the Kindle for similar specs - $300 for the paperwhite, $359 for the Libra2 which looks to be the most comparable model, $399 for the Libra color. I don't need color, but I'm not sure if I'd want to buy an older gen.

 

I saw a review today that said with 512MB RAM the Kobo struggle some times, such as when zooming. The Kindle has 1GB of RAM apparently. However, that doesn't much matter if standard reading is quick and easy.

Earbanean
902 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3266503 31-Jul-2024 08:31
jonathan18: 
Personally, I just can’t be bothered with the hassle of converting, so would choose between brands based on my primary usage, but obviously you’re ok with the Calibre/USB thing. (In terms of Overdrive, it is easier to find books on the library’s website or app and sync them wirelessly on the Kobo, but at least it doesn’t involve any cables!)

 

Doesn't a kobo still need a cable to charge it?  If so, then cables are definitely still involved anyway.



jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3266510 31-Jul-2024 08:48
Earbanean:

jonathan18: 
Personally, I just can’t be bothered with the hassle of converting, so would choose between brands based on my primary usage, but obviously you’re ok with the Calibre/USB thing. (In terms of Overdrive, it is easier to find books on the library’s website or app and sync them wirelessly on the Kobo, but at least it doesn’t involve any cables!)


Doesn't a kobo still need a cable to charge it?  If so, then cables are definitely still involved anyway.



No comparison of hassle levels and time spent when comparing plugging into charge vs loading software, converting, connecting, transferring…

At least built-in Overdrive got rid of the disaster that was Adobe Digital Editions.

Handsomedan
7143 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3266522 31-Jul-2024 09:52
Noel Leeming, JB Hifi, PB Tech and Harvey Norman all stock Kobo. I have had a play with all of them and find them to be very similar to my Paperwhite. 

 

The only reason I'd change is for the ease of downloading library books to the Kobo. Otherwise they both do what I need, which is to store a library of books on a device that's light, easy to use and has very long battery life. 




