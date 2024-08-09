Received following email from Ring:

“Starting 7 September 2024, the Modes button will no longer appear on your Ring app home screen. You can still access and adjust your individual camera Motion Schedules, Smart Alerts, and Privacy Settings from your device settings in the Ring app.”

Hope I’m not reading it right, because if I am it means each camera has to be turned on or off individually when go out and it is no longer just one button press to have each camera turned off or on.

I don’t always go out at same time each day so motion schedules does not really cut it, plus think it only turns off notifications, and still records when motion detected.

Hopefully I’m reading it wrong, as seems a backward step from Ring.