Ring removing Modes 7th September?
rugrat

3108 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#315714 9-Aug-2024 07:25
Received following email from Ring:

 

“Starting 7 September 2024, the Modes button will no longer appear on your Ring app home screen. You can still access and adjust your individual camera Motion Schedules, Smart Alerts, and Privacy Settings from your device settings in the Ring app.”

 

Hope I’m not reading it right, because if I am it means each camera has to be turned on or off individually when go out and it is no longer just one button press to have each camera turned off or on.

 

I don’t always go out at same time each day so motion schedules does not really cut it, plus think it only turns off notifications, and still records when motion detected.

 

Hopefully I’m reading it wrong, as seems a backward step from Ring.

fearandloathing
504 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3269661 9-Aug-2024 08:46
Probably to get you to switch on geofence. So Amazon knows your location more often.
I have home assistant switch modes automatically if that’s any help.



michaelmurfy
meow
13301 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3269692 9-Aug-2024 10:16
That will be a breaking change if they disable modes. This is something I use (via Homekit).

Guess I'll be swapping out all my cameras if they roll this out...




Michael Murphy
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

rugrat

3108 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3270314 10-Aug-2024 15:42
From comments in Reddit where people say they have chatted to customer service so may be incorrect info:

 

     * It’s only the basic subscription, not the plus one.

 

     * If have ring alarms then still get modes as well. Though alarm not available in Australia so guessing same for NZ

 

 

 

I have two cameras costing $100 a year to subscribe, the plus is $150 so not worth it for me, need three plus cameras before it becomes worth it.

 

One is a stick up cam, the other a power cam. Only thing is the ring power camera can detect motion on the other of a window, which most cameras will not do. As another brand I have which is plug in, no subscription required saves to memory card but it cannot detect motion on other side of glass.

 

It is handy to have motion detected on other side of glass when packages are delivered, or if someone is loitering by the door.

 

Seems like they are just removing it to annoy the people on the basic subscription. A lot of comments on reddit were people going to cancel their subscription. Also wifi power plugs is another option.

 

I’m thinking about canceling subscription for one in garage as I could put the other brand powered one out there. Both my subscriptions for each camera expire April next year so got some time to think about it.

