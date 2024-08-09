14.8 is 4 3.7s in series - so possibly a li-ion pack.

16.75 is basically 4.2 * 4 - so standard max voltage for a 4S pack when on charge.

First option is that there is a full charger in the vacuum to limit the current and cut off when it is done. This would just get a bit hotter with slightly higher voltage, but be fine in most cases as they have thermal throttling in many charger chips to stop them overheating.

There is a chance that it will have a protected battery pack and just trigger the protection and do nothing when a too high voltage is attached.

There is also a chance that the battery terminals go straight to the input jack and rely on protection in the original power brick is actually a charger, so has the cutoff and monitoring in there instead. This would result in the cells just blowing up from being over voltaged.

I would not do it. I would get a 4S capable hobby charger and use that so it limits the current and has a cutoff when done. Still doesn't help if there is no balancing inside the vacuum to stop it going out of balance and having one cell give you some excitement.