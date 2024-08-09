I've got a vacuum cleaner with - I suspect - a faulty charger. I've just happened across a laptop charger with the exactly right barrel connector and +/- arrangement, but with the voltage a couple of volts off. I'm guessing that this would be enough of a difference that vacuum battery + laptop charger = magic smoke. But really have no idea about variances or tolerances with this type of thing so though I would see whether the GZgestalt thought this was worth a try?
All readings from the respective labels:
Battery: 14.8V
Original vacuum charger: 16.75V
Laptop charger: 19.5V