Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Airtouch 5 and SmartVent Synergy  
kaczor47

93 posts

Master Geek


#316001 7-Sep-2024 13:12
Send private message

I admit to being a bit of a noob to home automation, but I'll stick my neck out to post here...

 

We have a Smartvent Synergy (heat recovery) ventilation unit and are looking to add a ducted heat pump system. One option is to keep the Smartvent and pair it with either a Mitsubishi or a Daikin heat pump, controlled by an Airtouch 5 unit. 

 

The Smartvent interface is entirely web based (the Evolve model), but I'd like to have a single point of control. So my question is: is there any way to drive the Smartvent system with Airtouch 5? (The Smartvent folks say no, but I wonder if there is a way to hack it...)

 

(Another option is to swap the Smartvent for a Losney ventilation unit, and go all Mitsubishi, in which case the problem of central control goes away, but this at a significant cost)

 

 

 

Cheers!

Create new topic
tweake
2336 posts

Uber Geek


  #3279679 7-Sep-2024 13:33
Send private message

simplest here is to keep them separate. let each system do its own thing.

 

i can see the point of using the ventilation ducts for the heat pump, good chance they will have to be increased in size and highly likely the vents are in the wrong place for hvac. so it may well be easier to install separate vents and ducts.

 

you can also do the ventilation duct so it dumps all the air next to the hvac return. ideally the heatpump will need to run in constantly on mode (i think mitsi's can do that).

 

or you can tap it into the ducts and use one way dampeners so when the hvac is off it can flow around the hvac ducts without blowing out through the return.

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
timmmay
20476 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279692 7-Sep-2024 16:25
Send private message

I control everything with home assistant, but there's a steep learning curve. There doesn't seem to be an integration for "Smartvent Synergy".

 

Integration will probably be difficult. I would probably also keep them separate unless there was a good reason, like having too many vents in the ceiling could be unslightly. You'll probably need larger vents.

 

In this thread (Airtouch info) there's a "Ventilation Integration" section. It's probably worth a quick read, it's two lines. In short, you could modify the ventilation system to push all the air out near the ducted system input and let the heat pump effectively do the ventilation.

tweake
2336 posts

Uber Geek


  #3279693 7-Sep-2024 16:44
Send private message

another thought here. by mem the mitsi uses a wired connection to the ventilation system. odds are its a simple voltage input. find what its looking for and see if the smartvent has that voltage output when running. 

 

the smartvent should be running continuously anyway, which means the heatpump should be set to run on low fan speed continuously.



kaczor47

93 posts

Master Geek


  #3279715 7-Sep-2024 16:55
Send private message

Yeah, the idea was to integrate the two as follows

 

 

Mainly to avoid having the units separate since there is little space in the roof cavity, plus, as suggested, I don't want so many vents...

 

But let me skim that 'two line' post, I might have to reconsider...

 

 

 

Thanks!

timmmay
20476 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279719 7-Sep-2024 17:07
Send private message

The post is quite long. The section I was referring to was fairly short.

tweake
2336 posts

Uber Geek


  #3279728 7-Sep-2024 17:37
Send private message

kaczor47:

 

Yeah, the idea was to integrate the two as follows

 

 

Mainly to avoid having the units separate since there is little space in the roof cavity, plus, as suggested, I don't want so many vents...

 

But let me skim that 'two line' post, I might have to reconsider...

 

 

 

Thanks!

 

 

you still need a heat pump that can be set for continuous operation as the ventilation should run all the time. or fit it with dampers so it doesn't back feed the heat pump and go out the return filters.

 

i would recommend as close to equal duct runs as you can. at low air flows you can get far more ventilation air going into the shortest run.

 

also don't put the ventilation air intake by the garage. keep it well away from the garage, fireplace and range hood.

 

make sure you put decent returns for the bedrooms. undercut doors is ok but you can get noise. you may want to look at door vents or jumpers. but with only 3 brms you could duct the returns back to the heat pump.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright