I admit to being a bit of a noob to home automation, but I'll stick my neck out to post here...

We have a Smartvent Synergy (heat recovery) ventilation unit and are looking to add a ducted heat pump system. One option is to keep the Smartvent and pair it with either a Mitsubishi or a Daikin heat pump, controlled by an Airtouch 5 unit.

The Smartvent interface is entirely web based (the Evolve model), but I'd like to have a single point of control. So my question is: is there any way to drive the Smartvent system with Airtouch 5? (The Smartvent folks say no, but I wonder if there is a way to hack it...)

(Another option is to swap the Smartvent for a Losney ventilation unit, and go all Mitsubishi, in which case the problem of central control goes away, but this at a significant cost)

Cheers!