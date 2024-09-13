Had an electrician out to replace a breaker today, and asked about him installing a Shelly Plus 1 to control a heated towel rail.

I've mocked up using a spare switch and a bit of cardboard exactly like this example on YouTube: https://youtu.be/mJFSI81m5wo?t=419 and demonstrated to him. He said that he can't install it like that, as it won't meet regulations - the switch has to isolate the circuit or something, so can't have the switch 'off' while the Shelly is 'on'.

Is this really the case? Are there any work arounds? He did say he could wire it differently, so the switch turns the Shelly and the towel rail off, but when in off position the app won't work (as the Shelly won't be powered).

I don't really want to have to do the old tape over the switch trick...