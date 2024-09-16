I'm renovating a waiting room, and want to put in a wall mounted screen and have a few slides on there.

I don't think we need to do anything fancy to response to who is in the waiting room - so it just needs to be a slideshow.

I was initially thinking a small box PC (probably running linux) and a monitor. This would have the advantage that I could change the content remotely, and have it also turn the monitor on/off on a schedule.

Next thought is just a cheaper TV, with a USB stick containing a video (you can save from Powerpoint to MP4 and set on a loop). Disdvantage of this is is don't think most TVs will enable this as default - so would have to turn on and use remote to select/start the powerpoint.

Any ideas from the hive-mind?