I'm needing to replace an old temperature logger who's built in battery is nearing the end of it's life.

The current one requires being connected to a computer to download the stored data, but in the modern age that seems pretty antiquated so we'd like to move away from that process.

Ideally we'd like something that uploads data automatically into a cloud service. We want a full plug and play solution, rather than building our own automations etc.

The 4G LTE options we've looked at are all designed to be single use (e.g. stick in a container to monitor temperature and location as it's shipped somewhere), but this means they only have a relatively short battery life. Since what we need is to remain in a single location for a long period of time, these are of no use to us as we'd have to replace every couple of months.

Others I've seen with longer battery life (1-4 years) require periodic downloading of the data via an Android or iOS app via bluetooth (which then uploads to the cloud), but this isn't ideal either.

Location is not in wifi coverage, and power/ethernet cannot be easily run to the location.

Any suggestions?

Thanks