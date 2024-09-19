Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Temperature Logger Options
Paul1977

5011 posts

Uber Geek


#316132 19-Sep-2024 08:39
Send private message

I'm needing to replace an old temperature logger who's built in battery is nearing the end of it's life.

 

The current one requires being connected to a computer to download the stored data, but in the modern age that seems pretty antiquated so we'd like to move away from that process.

 

Ideally we'd like something that uploads data automatically into a cloud service. We want a full plug and play solution, rather than building our own automations etc.

 

The 4G LTE options we've looked at are all designed to be single use (e.g. stick in a container to monitor temperature and location as it's shipped somewhere), but this means they only have a relatively short battery life. Since what we need is to remain in a single location for a long period of time, these are of no use to us as we'd have to replace every couple of months.

 

Others I've seen with longer battery life (1-4 years) require periodic downloading of the data via an Android or iOS app via bluetooth (which then uploads to the cloud), but this isn't ideal either.

 

Location is not in wifi coverage, and power/ethernet cannot be easily run to the location.

 

Any suggestions?

 

Thanks

Create new topic
timmmay
20514 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3283801 19-Sep-2024 09:07
Send private message

Is this somewhere like a holiday home, or is it on your property just at a distance?

 

Yolink / yosmart has a good range, 1/4 mile claimed. Their temperature sensors work great, battery life is two years. They have multiple options, here's one I use. You need to use their Lora hub, which you can sometimes buy in a package with a sensor or two. I also use their leak sensors which work well. The Android app is pretty good, but I import the data into Home Assistant using their integration. If this is more than 1/4 of a mile away you could probably use a 4G hotspot or similar, and it has an ethernet plug.



elpenguino
3395 posts

Uber Geek


  #3283802 19-Sep-2024 09:20
Send private message

Sounds like an ideal use case for internet of things. Here's a link to a NZ provider who I believe can sell you battery powered sensors and provide the cloud service to go with it.

 

I dont know if they'll sell you only one though.

 

 

 

IoT (lorawan type network) is good for this as you get up to 100 readings per day and battery life is typically 5-10 years.

 

 

 

Disclaimer: Work is a small scale customer - I dont know how well it works - demo looked good.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

Otagolad
364 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3284584 20-Sep-2024 16:48
Send private message

Would SensorPush work - I have two, batteries are replaceable and last forever and with the bridge I can access from anywhere through the app and also export CSV file.

https://www.sensorpush.com/ - I got mine from Amazon.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright