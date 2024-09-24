Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Can anyone please recommend a reasonable/quality BMS + voltage regulator that I can use to create a 3S 18650 cell battery?
new2nz

94 posts

Master Geek


#316198 24-Sep-2024 20:41
I need to power a security camera that won't have mains + adapter nearby.

 

the specs are: 9.0V/0.6A (DC Power)

 

 

 

So figure 3S to provide ~12V and lots of charge. 

 

I already have the camera, and an old e-bike battery so I thought I'd break down the big battery into the 18650s, and create a new small battery for use here. I'm familiar with DC electronics and lithium (lion & lipo) cells, though I've only built little things with cheap boards from AliExpress. For this project, I want a proper one that has under/overcharge protection and balance charging. 

 

 

 

 

new2nz

94 posts

Master Geek


  #3287502 29-Sep-2024 11:35
Never mind I miscalculated the charge storage. I'm not going to do this now. 

