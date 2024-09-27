Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone used Spark's LoRaWAN?
nzpaul

#316233 27-Sep-2024 17:46
Has anyone used Spark's LoRaWAN and can give me an idea of the costs. I need to deploy a few sensors for work, very little traffic but other connectivity options (eg. meshtastic) would not be practical.

BMarquis
  #3287125 27-Sep-2024 19:03
Also check out https://neura.co.nz/ 

 
 
 
 

richms
  #3287150 27-Sep-2024 21:18
Use helium! I need a return on this stupid gateway.




  #3287334 28-Sep-2024 19:19
Do you need Spark's one specifically?  I'm using Yolink LoRaWAN gear and it's fantastic.

 

Also, you don't need to deal with Spark to use it.



nzpaul

  #3288347 30-Sep-2024 18:22
neb:

 

Do you need Spark's one specifically?  I'm using Yolink LoRaWAN gear and it's fantastic.

 

Also, you don't need to deal with Spark to use it.

 

 

Thank you for the suggestion. I need a LoRaWAN provider, the sensors are not problem. I don't think Yolink has a LoRaWAN service and standard LoRa is not an option.

nzpaul

  #3288348 30-Sep-2024 18:24
BMarquis: Also check out https://neura.co.nz/

 

I hadn't heard of them. Do you know the pricing? 

 

They seem to only provide coverage in main centres and I need to do environmental monitering well outside of cities.  

