Has anyone used Spark's LoRaWAN and can give me an idea of the costs. I need to deploy a few sensors for work, very little traffic but other connectivity options (eg. meshtastic) would not be practical.
Also check out https://neura.co.nz/
Do you need Spark's one specifically? I'm using Yolink LoRaWAN gear and it's fantastic.
Also, you don't need to deal with Spark to use it.
neb:
Thank you for the suggestion. I need a LoRaWAN provider, the sensors are not problem. I don't think Yolink has a LoRaWAN service and standard LoRa is not an option.
I hadn't heard of them. Do you know the pricing?
They seem to only provide coverage in main centres and I need to do environmental monitering well outside of cities.