Home Assistant Green help please
#316268 30-Sep-2024 18:56
Kia ora,

 

I have taken the plunge and purchased a HAG at a decent price from OzSmartThings. It is running happily enough headless in a cupboard and I can access it via the app (on iOS or macOS) or browser. It's got all my lights and Sensibo controlled heat pumps, all the Sonos things, and a few others automatically. 

 

There are a few things in the house it hasn't picked up: a Meross garage door opener and sensor, and a WarmFloor heating unit and sensor. I understand some kind person on here wrote the WarmFloor guide for Home Assistant (thanks!) and I need buildtuya, which I can get with HACS. 

 

But... I can't add HACS to the HAG. It's not in the Add-on Store and although I gather if I'm in the HAG terminal I can run a command to get it, but I can't get in there to do so.

 

HAG appears quite locked down compared to HA, which is great because I'm less likely to break it, but a pain when I'm trying to do stuff.

 

Any ideas?

Many thanks

 

b




From the Antarctic Riviera

  #3288360 30-Sep-2024 19:01
Have you tried this guide? https://hacs.xyz/docs/use/download/download/#to-download-hacs

 

 

 
 
 
 

  #3288364 30-Sep-2024 19:08
I have, thanks. But for a bear of little brain it isn't helping much. 

 

"How you download HACS depends on your Home Assistant installation type. In the instructions below, select the tab that matches your installation type (OS/Supervised, Container, or Core)."

 

I'm running:

 

     

  • Core2024.9.3
  • Supervisor2024.09.1
  • Operating System13.1
  • Frontend20240909.1

So that implies Core. "To set up HACS, you can use the HACS download script.

 

     

  1. Open a terminal.
  2. Change to the user that is running Home Assistant.

  3.  

    Run the HACS download script.

     

 

But surely if I open a terminal on my Mac laptop that's no use - it needs to be on the HAG, right? So how do I get to a terminal on the HAG?

 

Thanks

 

b

 

PS I did find a HAG link to how to set up HACS but it shows a 404 error! 




From the Antarctic Riviera

  #3288368 30-Sep-2024 19:17
I'm pretty sure with Hag you'll be running os/supervised.
Should be able to follow those instructions



  #3288377 30-Sep-2024 19:34
Thanks! 

 

I think there's a labelling issue there for HAGs documentation ;-) 

 

Looks to have been added-on. Now failing to reboot. Time for a walk to the cupboard under the stairs!

 

cheers

 

b




From the Antarctic Riviera

