Kia ora,

I have taken the plunge and purchased a HAG at a decent price from OzSmartThings. It is running happily enough headless in a cupboard and I can access it via the app (on iOS or macOS) or browser. It's got all my lights and Sensibo controlled heat pumps, all the Sonos things, and a few others automatically.

There are a few things in the house it hasn't picked up: a Meross garage door opener and sensor, and a WarmFloor heating unit and sensor. I understand some kind person on here wrote the WarmFloor guide for Home Assistant (thanks!) and I need buildtuya, which I can get with HACS.

But... I can't add HACS to the HAG. It's not in the Add-on Store and although I gather if I'm in the HAG terminal I can run a command to get it, but I can't get in there to do so.

HAG appears quite locked down compared to HA, which is great because I'm less likely to break it, but a pain when I'm trying to do stuff.

Many thanks

b