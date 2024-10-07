Want to start DJ'ing and I was hoping to be able to use my Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for the music, so I don't need to purchase tracks.

The only option for this (from what I can see) is the Numark Mixstream Pro Plus.

https://www.rockshop.co.nz/numarkr-mixstreampro-plus-standalone-dj-console-with-wifi-music-streaming-via-amazon-music-and-built-in-speakers



Are there alternatives?

Happy to use a laptop instead, but would this still allow me to use Amazon Music Unlimited if it was loaded onto there? Would I be able to mix directly on a cheaper DJ console?