#317341 7-Oct-2024 15:26
Want to start DJ'ing and I was hoping to be able to use my Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for the music, so I don't need to purchase tracks.

 

The only option for this (from what I can see) is the Numark Mixstream Pro Plus.
https://www.rockshop.co.nz/numarkr-mixstreampro-plus-standalone-dj-console-with-wifi-music-streaming-via-amazon-music-and-built-in-speakers

Are there alternatives?
Happy to use a laptop instead, but would this still allow me to use Amazon Music Unlimited if it was loaded onto there? Would I be able to mix directly on a cheaper DJ console?

  #3294004 7-Oct-2024 15:53
I know that tidal have a DJ extension now that allows for the use for this sort of thing. Not sure if Amazon unlimited does




Richard rich.ms



  #3309844 17-Nov-2024 13:28
richms:

I know that tidal have a DJ extension now that allows for the use for this sort of thing. Not sure if Amazon unlimited does



I ended up buying it and it works with Amazon Music, Tidal and Beatport.
Great to play with for a beginner like me.

