Mains power adaptor for 6v weather station
lloydchristmas

22 posts

Geek


#317589 28-Oct-2024 14:53
Hi folks

 

I'd really appreciate some help with finding a suitable power adaptor for some home weather stations that I'm looking to import from the UK to sell in New Zealand (I've been through all the legal compliance for the stations with RSM). The station's display screens come with a UK plug power adaptor which reads: 

 

  • Input 100-240v - 50/60Hz 0.25 Max. 
  • Output: 5.9v - 0.5A 2.95W, then the 'centre positive' symbol.

The display screen has a barrel power connector plug (3mm outer x 1.1mm inner), with 'DC6v' written near it. 

 

I can't find anything available in NZ that meets all these specs. But I'm wondering whether it would need to. The screen can also be powered by 3 x AA batteries, so that's only 4.5v. Perhaps a USB wall charger + a barrel connector to USB cable might work?

 

Thanks for any advice you might be able to give.

Spyware
3719 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3302493 28-Oct-2024 15:02
6 VDC 2.5A https://www.jaycar.co.nz/6v-dc-2-5a-slim-power-supply-7dc-plugs/p/MP3482




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
lloydchristmas

22 posts

Geek


  #3302528 28-Oct-2024 17:09
Thanks very much. I see the plug in your link is rated it 2.5A output. The one it will be replacing is only rated at 0.5A. Is that not an issue?

Spyware
3719 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3302533 28-Oct-2024 17:39
No not an issue.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



Jase2985
13407 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3302535 28-Oct-2024 17:44
lloydchristmas: Thanks very much. I see the plug in your link is rated it 2.5A output. The one it will be replacing is only rated at 0.5A. Is that not an issue?

 

That is a Maximum, devices will draw what they need and the power supply will supply that.

lloydchristmas

22 posts

Geek


  #3302560 28-Oct-2024 19:33
Spyware:

 

No not an issue.

 

 

Thanks 😀

lloydchristmas

22 posts

Geek


#3302562 28-Oct-2024 19:35
Jase2985:

 

lloydchristmas: Thanks very much. I see the plug in your link is rated it 2.5A output. The one it will be replacing is only rated at 0.5A. Is that not an issue?

 

That is a Maximum, devices will draw what they need and the power supply will supply that.

 

 

Ahh, thanks for the explanation.

Bung
6337 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3302633 29-Oct-2024 09:47
lloydchristmas: Thanks very much. I see the plug in your link is rated it 2.5A output. The one it will be replacing is only rated at 0.5A. Is that not an issue?

 

The issue will be cost, a 2.5A adapter will be more expensive. I assume you've done your research and checked that this weatherstation isn’t already available with an Australian approved adapter.



richms
27931 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3302646 29-Oct-2024 10:11
If you are looking for quantity of adapters then go to element 14 instead of jaycar.




Richard rich.ms

Spyware
3719 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3302648 29-Oct-2024 10:27
https://nz.element14.com/mean-well/gem06i06-p1j/adapter-ac-dc-6v-1a/dp/3534410

 

No great amount of stock and assume you need to buy blade (head) separately. 




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

WellWhat
11 posts

Geek


  #3302655 29-Oct-2024 11:14
I find jaycar on the expensive side though super handy if you need it in a hurry

Bought some other adapters from here for usually cheaper than jaycar

https://surplustronics.co.nz/products/11697-dynamix-600ma-switch-mode-power-adapter

Comes with a bunch of adapters which might have the one your after

elpenguino
3357 posts

Uber Geek


  #3302894 29-Oct-2024 20:07
Spyware:

 

6 VDC 2.5A https://www.jaycar.co.nz/6v-dc-2-5a-slim-power-supply-7dc-plugs/p/MP3482

 

 

This is a multi polarity and plug size adapter which is great when you dont know what you need but there's a risk the customers will reconnect it with the wrong polarity.

 

When they do that they may let the smoke out or the system may simply not work but either way, they'll be needing support. OP would be setting up to fail with that adapter.




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

lloydchristmas

22 posts

Geek


  #3302906 29-Oct-2024 20:41
Spyware:

https://nz.element14.com/mean-well/gem06i06-p1j/adapter-ac-dc-6v-1a/dp/3534410


No great amount of stock and assume you need to buy blade (head) separately. 


Thanks, I hadn't come across Element 14 before.

lloydchristmas

22 posts

Geek


  #3302908 29-Oct-2024 20:48
WellWhat:

I find jaycar on the expensive side though super handy if you need it in a hurry

Bought some other adapters from here for usually cheaper than jaycar

https://surplustronics.co.nz/products/11697-dynamix-600ma-switch-mode-power-adapter

Comes with a bunch of adapters which might have the one your after


Thanks, their price is less than half of what PBtech charge for the same product.
Unfortunately, due to the recessed location of the plug socket on the back of the weather station, this particular one is too fat at the point where the barrel connector part connects to the cable.

lloydchristmas

22 posts

Geek


  #3302911 29-Oct-2024 20:55
elpenguino:

Spyware:


6 VDC 2.5A https://www.jaycar.co.nz/6v-dc-2-5a-slim-power-supply-7dc-plugs/p/MP3482



This is a multi polarity and plug size adapter which is great when you dont know what you need but there's a risk the customers will reconnect it with the wrong polarity.


When they do that they may let the smoke out or the system may simply not work but either way, they'll be needing support. OP would be setting up to fail with that adapter.


I completely agree. If I go down this route, I'll need to connect the right size barrel connector with the correct polarity myself, before sending to the customer!
A hassle, but I'd be willing to do it, at least in the short-term.

elpenguino
3357 posts

Uber Geek


  #3302914 29-Oct-2024 21:09
lloydchristmas:
elpenguino:

 

 

This is a multi polarity and plug size adapter which is great when you dont know what you need but there's a risk the customers will reconnect it with the wrong polarity.

 


 

When they do that they may let the smoke out or the system may simply not work but either way, they'll be needing support. OP would be setting up to fail with that adapter.

 


I completely agree. If I go down this route, I'll need to connect the right size barrel connector with the correct polarity myself, before sending to the customer!
A hassle, but I'd be willing to do it, at least in the short-term.

 

If it's a one-off you can glue the fitting to the end of the cable to prevent Mr Co**up coming to visit. Not sustainable for a volume operation.

 

Got any info for the weather station you'll be importing?

 

 




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

