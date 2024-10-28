lloydchristmas:

Hi folks

I'd really appreciate some help with finding a suitable power adaptor for some home weather stations that I'm looking to import from the UK to sell in New Zealand (I've been through all the legal compliance for the stations with RSM). The station's display screens come with a UK plug power adaptor which reads:

Input 100-240v - 50/60Hz 0.25 Max.

Output: 5.9v - 0.5A 2.95W, then the 'centre positive' symbol.

The display screen has a barrel power connector plug (3mm outer x 1.1mm inner), with 'DC6v' written near it.

I can't find anything available in NZ that meets all these specs. But I'm wondering whether it would need to. The screen can also be powered by 3 x AA batteries, so that's only 4.5v. Perhaps a USB wall charger + a barrel connector to USB cable might work?

Thanks for any advice you might be able to give.