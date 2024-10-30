Looking for 20000mAh power bank options..... we've had to replace our mobile EFTPOS units with newer models, but they only last 4 hours if you're lucky whereas the old ones lasted to COB.

20kmAh is probably a bit overkill to be honest, but better safe than sorry ;)

Looking at places such as Noel Leeming and PB, Mophie keeps popping up as an option. Are these any good ? Any other brand I should look at ? (Prefer from PBTech, but other suppliers welcome). Only need single USB-A port.

Budget I'm working with is up to $130 each at this stage. Must be sourced locally, I don't have time to wait for Ali Express :)

TIA