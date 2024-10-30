Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13682 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#317614 30-Oct-2024 12:02
Looking for 20000mAh power bank options..... we've had to replace our mobile EFTPOS units with newer models, but they only last 4 hours if you're lucky whereas the old ones lasted to COB. 

 

20kmAh is probably a bit overkill to be honest, but better safe than sorry ;)

 

Looking at places such as Noel Leeming and PB, Mophie keeps popping up as an option. Are these any good ? Any other brand I should look at ? (Prefer from PBTech, but other suppliers welcome). Only need single USB-A port.

 

Budget I'm working with is up to $130 each at this stage. Must be sourced locally, I don't have time to wait for Ali Express :)

 

TIA

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

caffynz
252 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3303130 30-Oct-2024 12:17
I have the Xiaomi Redmi 20000mAH power bank, and I've found it reliable for charging my phone. Took it with me to charge my phone when I did the Milford Track (3-night hike).

 
 
 
 

mdf

mdf
3489 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3303133 30-Oct-2024 12:22
+1 I've also got a couple of the Redmi ones. Work well but they are relatively big and heavy so not super portable - which might suit your application? I use one to power a mobile LED scoreboard and has no issues with that at all.

richms
27936 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3303135 30-Oct-2024 12:22
Check that they will take a decent current from USB-C to charge back up. I have a 20000 mAh one that just uses 5v 2A best case to charge, and its soooooooo slow to charge up as it seems to be a linear dropper so 10H would be what you would expect.

 

Sure, it has a USB-C input port on it, but lacks any of the goodness behind it. At least it has the CC pin resistor so it will charge off USB-C, but that's the extent of its compliance. Good old cheap designers supplying the MVP.




Richard rich.ms



mrgsm021
1460 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3303153 30-Oct-2024 12:31
Anker make good power banks however they are pricey.

 

The only one that falls within your budget and capacity is this one at PB: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/BAPAKR138411/ANKER-20000mAh-30W-Portable-Charger-with-USB-C-Cab

 

 

 

 

johno1234
2647 posts

Uber Geek


  #3303174 30-Oct-2024 13:34
I have a cheapish Mi or Xiaomi one - can't remember which. It just works. Will charge my iPhone and hearing aids each night for 3 days.

MadEngineer
4217 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3303178 30-Oct-2024 13:43
Following as I’ll need to replace one of mine soon

The first one I purchased years ago was pretty ‘dumb’ and as a bit of a side-effect had pass-through charge ie it could charge itself whilst also charging another device. Great when you’ve got both the pack and a phone needing to be charged.

Looking for options that can do the same which isn’t bet default as newer ones seem to not support this, probably as a safety function. Or they stop charging at some point and don’t start charging again when needed.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

qwertee
696 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3303266 30-Oct-2024 15:45
Just a thought.

 

If you ever plan to take them on a plane, make sure they meet the airline requirements.
I was intending to buy a larger one but ended buying a 10,00mAH Mi for this reason. 

 

 



richms
27936 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3303271 30-Oct-2024 15:50
qwertee:

 

Just a thought.

 

If you ever plan to take them on a plane, make sure they meet the airline requirements.
I was intending to buy a larger one but ended buying a 10,00mAH Mi for this reason. 

 

 

 

 

What happened to the limit being 100 watt hours? Thats why they were labelling them all at 95 watt hours when I last looked into generic cheap powerbank cases.




Richard rich.ms

johno1234
2647 posts

Uber Geek


  #3303276 30-Oct-2024 15:56
qwertee:

 

Just a thought.

 

If you ever plan to take them on a plane, make sure they meet the airline requirements.
I was intending to buy a larger one but ended buying a 10,00mAH Mi for this reason. 

 

 

 

 

Airlines allow 160WH in carry-on. A 20,000 mAH battery is only 100WH at 5V. A 56V 7.5Ah EGO lawnmower battery is 420AH - not allowed. A 4AH 18V drill battery 72AH - allowed.

 

You can carry on up to 20 batteries or powerbanks!

 

https://www.airnewzealand.co.nz/travelling-with-batteries-and-devices-on-planes

 

 

Sinuation
122 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3303284 30-Oct-2024 16:09
I bought https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005002476520790.html?spm=a2g0o.order_list.order_list_main.15.61731802Mr9yv1

 

Pretty damn good and happy with it and the capacity.

Zorg2000
71 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3303288 30-Oct-2024 16:19
I have a 30000mAh from the Warehouse. Well within your price range, but it is rather large and heavy. Local and in stock.

 

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/tech.inc-30000mah-powerbank/R2733766.html

richms
27936 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3303289 30-Oct-2024 16:22
Zorg2000:

 

I have a 30000mAh from the Warehouse. Well within your price range, but it is rather large and heavy. Local and in stock.

 

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/tech.inc-30000mah-powerbank/R2733766.html

 

 

With listings like that, is it any wonder that the warehouse is struggling. What's the inputs and outputs? Oh, lets show a picture of the box where the actual information is unreadable. Maybe its in the PDF instruction manual that for some reason only wants to download instead of shoeing in the browse.




Richard rich.ms

tehgerbil
1095 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3303293 30-Oct-2024 16:32
xpd:

 

Looking for 20000mAh power bank options..... we've had to replace our mobile EFTPOS units with newer models, but they only last 4 hours if you're lucky whereas the old ones lasted to COB. 

 

20kmAh is probably a bit overkill to be honest, but better safe than sorry ;)

 

Looking at places such as Noel Leeming and PB, Mophie keeps popping up as an option. Are these any good ? Any other brand I should look at ? (Prefer from PBTech, but other suppliers welcome). Only need single USB-A port.

 

Budget I'm working with is up to $130 each at this stage. Must be sourced locally, I don't have time to wait for Ali Express :)

 

TIA

 



 

You probably want to look at how many volts/amps the device draws, and how long you want to keep it alive for.
https://www.bcf.com.au/power-calculators/portable-battery-power-calculator.html

A simple google for portable Eftpos devices brings up the T650P which seems to draw 5V at 2A, which is roughy 16Ah over 8 hours. *I suck at maths so please check this.

 

But a couple things to be wary of:

 

Lithium ion batteries last 1000x at 10% drain, 800x at 20% drain, and 50x at 90% drain cycle. 
I'm exaggerating but regular 100% full to 20% empty cycles will stuff batteries pretty quick, something to be aware of.

And capacities are often overstated, the batteries inside the chargers are lipo batteries which are 3.7 to 4.2V, which consumes power to boost to a constant 5V to meet the USB specifications.
So 20Ah is actually more like ~18Ah in real world perfect conditions.

 

 

mattwnz
20010 posts

Uber Geek


  #3303296 30-Oct-2024 16:35
I got one of these  20k ones which is ok. But it is slow at charging and I think the max output is quite low compared to more expensive options out there 

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/belkin-boostcharge-power-bank-20k-with-usb-a-to-usb-c-cable---black/N212527.html

Zorg2000
71 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3303298 30-Oct-2024 16:51
richms:

 

Zorg2000:

 

I have a 30000mAh from the Warehouse. Well within your price range, but it is rather large and heavy. Local and in stock.

 

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/tech.inc-30000mah-powerbank/R2733766.html

 

 

With listings like that, is it any wonder that the warehouse is struggling. What's the inputs and outputs? Oh, lets show a picture of the box where the actual information is unreadable. Maybe its in the PDF instruction manual that for some reason only wants to download instead of shoeing in the browse.

 

 

Looking at the bottom it says:

 

Input(MicroUSB): 5V - 2A / 9V - 2A / 12 V - 1.5A

 

Input(USB-C): 5V - 3A / 9V - 2A / 12 V - 1.5A

 

USB Output(USB-A): 5V - 3A / 9V - 2A / 12 V - 1.5A

 

USB Output(USB-C): 5V - 3A / 9V - 2.22A / 12 V - 1.67A

 

Total Output: 5V - 3A

