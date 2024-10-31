I want to add an ESP 8266 device in HA, I have successfully flashed the device and it now appears in the ESPHome page in Home Assistant. However, HA doesnt see it and so I cant use it. How do I make HA see it?
Following with interest. I have a couple ESP8266 devices from ages ago which I have reporting into HA with MQTT. I'm interested in learning a better, more efficient option for my ESP projects.
I'm sure there are many YT clips out there but the basic requirement will be an api key e.g.in your YAML
# Enable Home Assistant API
api: # Add encryption key as desired
encryption:
key: abiglongkey123
And did you add the ESPHome add-on to HA?
Where does the encryption key come from?
Also, when I go to the ESP integration and click on "Add device" it asks for the host of the ESP node?
Thanks, I have this in my yaml....
# Enable Home Assistant API
api:
encryption:
key: nxkE8Wov1+QtSChQsNSr4pdc5yxJALwLm/bbOvvwCV8=
But when I try to add device, after entering the address I get Can't connect to ESP. Please make sure your YAML file contains an 'api:' line.
Scrub that, the ip address changed after a reboot! All working now, thanks.
