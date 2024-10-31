Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Adding an ESP device to Home Assistant?
peejayw

1830 posts

Uber Geek


#317632 31-Oct-2024 20:15
Send private message

I want to add an ESP 8266 device in HA, I have successfully flashed the device and it now appears in the ESPHome page in Home Assistant. However, HA doesnt see it and so I cant use it. How do I make HA see it?




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

Create new topic
Ruphus
464 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3303926 31-Oct-2024 21:58
Send private message

Following with interest. I have a couple ESP8266 devices from ages ago which I have reporting into HA with MQTT. I'm interested in learning a better, more efficient option for my ESP projects.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
huckster
835 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3303929 31-Oct-2024 22:06
Send private message

I'm sure there are many YT clips out there but the basic requirement will be an api key e.g.in your YAML

 

# Enable Home Assistant API
api:  # Add encryption key as desired
  encryption:
    key: abiglongkey123

 

And did you add the ESPHome add-on to HA?

 

EDIT: GZ didn't like that cut'n'paste!

peejayw

1830 posts

Uber Geek


  #3303952 1-Nov-2024 06:52
Send private message

Where does the encryption key come from?

 

Also, when I go to the ESP integration and click on "Add device" it asks for the host of the ESP node?




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.



fearandloathing
496 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3303980 1-Nov-2024 08:46
Send private message

peejayw:

Where does the encryption key come from?


Also, when I go to the ESP integration and click on "Add device" it asks for the host of the ESP node?



You make it up.
Do the initial flash of device from your esp add in.

fearandloathing
496 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3303985 1-Nov-2024 08:50
Send private message

Example from my config, encryption no longer used api instead, sorry about the formatting.



# WiFi credentials ⬇ #
wifi:
ssid: '${ssid_ssid}'
password: '${ssid_password}'
# Enable fallback hotspot (captive portal) in case wifi connection fails ⬇ #
ap:
ssid: '${device_name}'
password: '${fallback_password}'

# Enable Home Assistant API ⬇ #
api:
# encryption:
# key: '${api_encryption}'
password: '${api_password}'
services:
- service: reset_total_energy
then:
- button.press:
id: button_reset_total

# Web Server ⬇ #
web_server:
port: 80
auth:
username: '${web_username}'
password: '${web_password}'

peejayw

1830 posts

Uber Geek


  #3304070 1-Nov-2024 12:17
Send private message

Thanks, I have this in my yaml....

 

 

# Enable Home Assistant API

 

api:

 

  encryption:

 

    key: nxkE8Wov1+QtSChQsNSr4pdc5yxJALwLm/bbOvvwCV8=

 

 

 

But when I try to add device, after entering the address I get Can't connect to ESP. Please make sure your YAML file contains an 'api:' line.

 




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

peejayw

1830 posts

Uber Geek


  #3304072 1-Nov-2024 12:22
Send private message

Scrub that, the ip address changed after a reboot! All working now, thanks.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.



neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3304367 2-Nov-2024 16:00
Send private message

Speaking of ESP32s, for anything working with them this place has an amazing collection of enhanced ESP32s and add-on peripherals.  Look at this for an example.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright