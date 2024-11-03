Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone using a SIM800 module? Does it still work?
Hwale

#317654 3-Nov-2024 06:35
I've got a couple of SIM800L modules in remote devices that have been running for years. A few days ago both stopped registering with the (One NZ) network at the same time, and no longer connect at all. I'm trying to diagnose the problem which seems to be a network change of some sort. 

 

Coincidentally this happened when Australia switched off its 3G networks. I'm using these devices in NZ but the timing does seem interesting. 

 

Anyway, if you have a SIM800 module does it still register with the network?

Linux
  #3304613 3-Nov-2024 06:44
@Hwale You started the same thread the other day

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=40&topicId=317624

 

Have you called OneNZ and spoken to them?

 
 
 
 

Hwale

  #3304614 3-Nov-2024 06:46
It was a similar thread but now I'm looking for people who actually use the module to help me diagnose. 

 

 

 

I've spoken to One NZ, they don't seem to have a clue about their own product so that's a dead end. 

Linux
  #3304615 3-Nov-2024 06:50
Hwale:

 

I've spoken to One NZ, they don't seem to have a clue about their own product so that's a dead end. 

 

 

@Hwale Did VodafoneNZ / OneNZ provide the SIM800 modules to you?

 

I am sure they didn't so it is not there product



Hwale

  #3304616 3-Nov-2024 06:57
When did I say it was their product? Their product is the network, which is where the problem is. 

Linux
  #3304617 3-Nov-2024 07:05
Hwale:

 

When did I say it was their product? Their product is the network, which is where the problem is. 

 

 

The product is the ' SIM800 module ' to me, You can't expect front line staff to know about all mobile network changes

 

OneNZ could of re-farmed the spectrum that the SIM800 module works on

 

Edit: Quick Google search

 

Looking at tech specs the unit only works on the ' EGSM 900 ' not GSM900. EGSM 900 was introduced after GSM900 to provide extra capacity to the 900Mhz GSM network

 

Guessing here not knowing about any network changes but OneNZ have re-farmed that part of the spectrum over to 4G / LTE 

Linux
  #3304618 3-Nov-2024 07:11
Hwale:

 

When did I say it was their product? Their product is the network, which is where the problem is. 

 

 

@Hwale Further to this the network is clearly not the problem as I can still connect to the GSM / GPRS network on a handset

Linux
  #3304619 3-Nov-2024 07:17
The unit is designed to work on all of the 2G / GPRS GSM850 spectrum

 

" Supports Quad-band: GSM850, EGSM900, DCS1800 and PCS1900 "



Hwale

69 posts

Linux:

 

OneNZ could of re-farmed the spectrum that the SIM800 module works on

 

Looking at tech specs the unit only works on the ' EGSM 900 ' not GSM. EGSM 900 was introduced after GSM900 to provide extra capacity to the 900GSM network

 

Guessing here not knowing about any network changes but OneNZ have re-farmed that part of the spectrum over to 4G / LTE 

 

 

 

 

This may be relevant. Unfortunately the customer facing team at OneNZ is limited to 'have you tried switching your handset off and on?'. 

 

This would presumably be a big enough deal for the company to actually know about it though. There's still a lot of 2G devices out there on the E-GSM band. 

Hwale

  #3304626 3-Nov-2024 07:21
Linux:

 

Hwale:

 

When did I say it was their product? Their product is the network, which is where the problem is. 

 

 

@Hwale Further to this the network is clearly not the problem as I can still connect to the GSM / GPRS network on a handset

 

 

 

 

That doesn't rule out some other kind of network change which impacts some GSM modules and not others. I can (and have) also easily determine that my handset connects to 2G, which is why I'm looking for people with SIM800 modules. 

Linux
11184 posts

  #3304628 3-Nov-2024 07:26
@Hwale Approved devices would support the GSM900 & EGSM900 spectrum the device you have asked about only supports EGSM

 

And no OneNZ is not going to tell front line staff about this type of change! They don't need to as approved devices will carry on working

Hwale

69 posts

  #3304629 3-Nov-2024 07:28
As I said, they don't know about their own product. 

Linux
11184 posts

  #3304630 3-Nov-2024 07:29
I am now actually 99.99% sure it is a change to the 900Mhz spectrum refarming that has stopped the SIM800 units from logging onto the mobile network 

Hwale

69 posts

  #3304631 3-Nov-2024 07:30
Interesting if that's the case. What makes you so sure?

Linux
11184 posts

  #3304633 3-Nov-2024 07:31
Hwale:

 

As I said, they don't know about their own product. 

 

 

@Hwale Front line staff do not need to know about a change in the 900Mhz band as approved devices will keep on working

 

You import a unit that does not work in the GSM900Mhz band and only the EGSM900Mhz that is your problem

 

You should of thought about this when buying the ' product '

Linux
11184 posts

  #3304634 3-Nov-2024 07:34
Hwale:

 

Interesting if that's the case. What makes you so sure?

 

 

@Hwale I worked for VodafoneNZ for 17+years and notifications were not sent out to front line staff when part of the GSM900Mhz spectrum  was re-farmed to 3G / WCDMA 900mhz and when part of 1800GSM was re-farmed for 4G / LTE

