I've got a couple of SIM800L modules in remote devices that have been running for years. A few days ago both stopped registering with the (One NZ) network at the same time, and no longer connect at all. I'm trying to diagnose the problem which seems to be a network change of some sort.

Coincidentally this happened when Australia switched off its 3G networks. I'm using these devices in NZ but the timing does seem interesting.

Anyway, if you have a SIM800 module does it still register with the network?